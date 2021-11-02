Binder beats Brooks in King George supervisor race; Bush, Roles win seats on School Board

Cathy Binder defended her spot on the King George Board of Supervisors Tuesday, defeating the attempt by Cedell Brooks Jr. to return to public office.

Binder garnered 63 percent of the tally, beating Brooks by 700 votes in the Shiloh District. She had 1,622 votes compared with 922 for him, according to unofficial results from the State Board of Elections.

James Monroe District Supervisor T.C. Collins was unopposed in his bid for re-election.

Binder bubbled with excitement Tuesday night.

“I’m enthusiastic, I’ll put it that way. I want to continue doing good things for the county,” she said, noting that people from both political parties had expressed their support. “My philosophy is trying to do the best I can for all the residents of the county and I got a lot of positive feedback from people.”

Brooks wished her well. “We tried hard, but I guess it just wasn’t my season,” he said.

Meanwhile, newcomers David Bush and Matthew Roles won seats on the King George School Board. Bush received 68 percent of the votes over his opponent, native King George resident Earsley M. Robinson, in the race for Shiloh District School Board. He had 1,703 votes compared to 764 for Robinson.