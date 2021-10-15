Binder, Brooks battle for seat on King George board

Here’s a prediction with guaranteed accuracy: Voters in King George County’s Shiloh District will elect the experienced candidate as their next representative on the Board of Supervisors.

The question is: will they pick Cedell Brooks Jr., who retired from the board in 2017 after 26 years of service—the longest stint in county history—or Cathy Binder, who replaced him four years ago and has thrown herself into learning as much as she can about county government, particularly the complicated issues involved with the King George Service Authority?

Candidate profile: Cedell Brooks Jr. Cedell Brooks Jr., who served as supervisor for 26 years then retired, is seeking to return to office in Shiloh District of King George County.

Brooks, 59, said serving on the board was a great honor. “People asked me why would you want to run again after 26 years? Well, I missed what I was doing, I missed serving the people, so if I had the opportunity … to get back in there, I want to serve the people one more time.”

Candidate profile: Cathy Binder Cathy Binder has served as the Shiloh District supervisor for four years and says her work is not done.

Binder, 52, said finding solutions for the issues that face not just the rural district of Shiloh but the entire county, speaks to her lifelong love of learning.

“If you want to have a conversation, let’s have a conversation, and I’ll probably bore you because I’ll talk about any issue for a while,” she said. “I love learning, as my colleagues on the board can tell you, I do a lot of research. I want to find the answers and how we can be out-of-the box thinkers.”