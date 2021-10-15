Binder, Brooks battle for seat on King George board

Here’s a prediction with guaranteed accuracy: Voters in King George County’s Shiloh District will elect the experienced candidate as their next representative on the Board of Supervisors.
The question is: will they pick Cedell Brooks Jr., who retired from the board in 2017 after 26 years of service—the longest stint in county history—or Cathy Binder, who replaced him four years ago and has thrown herself into learning as much as she can about county government, particularly the complicated issues involved with the King George Service Authority?
Cedell Brooks Jr., who served as supervisor for 26 years then retired, is seeking to return to office in Shiloh District of King George County.
Brooks, 59, said serving on the board was a great honor. “People asked me why would you want to run again after 26 years? Well, I missed what I was doing, I missed serving the people, so if I had the opportunity … to get back in there, I want to serve the people one more time.”
Cathy Binder has served as the Shiloh District supervisor for four years and says her work is not done.
Binder, 52, said finding solutions for the issues that face not just the rural district of Shiloh but the entire county, speaks to her lifelong love of learning.
“If you want to have a conversation, let’s have a conversation, and I’ll probably bore you because I’ll talk about any issue for a while,” she said. “I love learning, as my colleagues on the board can tell you, I do a lot of research. I want to find the answers and how we can be out-of-the box thinkers.”
She also said her job is not done. Binder wants to continue working to keep the Service Authority on firm financial ground and considers that her top campaign issue. It’s followed by providing more broadband opportunities for residents and making smart development decisions that account for land use and water rights.
In the past, the beleaguered Service Authority has faced fines from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for violating permit regulations while its unmaintained pipes, plants and overall infrastructure fell into disrepair. Since 2017, Binder and other board members have worked on plans to improve the shortcomings and to follow state guidelines.
At an Oct. 7 candidates’ forum sponsored by the King George NAACP, she told the audience she asked DEQ officials that week about sources of financial help in removing from service two of its oldest wastewater treatment plants. King George’s median income is too high to qualify for DEQ grants and Binder is looking for state or federal grants elsewhere.
Brooks also acknowledged the “great need” with the Service Authority and that replacing and updating the infrastructure had not been accomplished while he was on the board.
He cited economic development to stabilize the tax base as his top priority, followed by adequate compensation, both for county employees and teachers.
Questions came from audience members during the forum and several focused on school operations and funding. When the supervisor candidates were asked if they will fully fund the upcoming school budget, Binder explained that supervisors won’t even see a budget proposal until early next spring and that schools get 54 cents of every local dollar spent on the budget. Supervisors must balance all the needs of the county, a task that was especially difficult during 2020, she said.
“The one thing we were very careful of is understanding that this community has suffered a lot from COVID-19. We did not want to raise the taxes of the citizens of King George dramatically to hurt their way of life,” Binder said, adding she’d like to continue working with the School Board on the right balance of funding “to make sure the whole county is served and every citizen, students, adults and seniors, are all taken care of.”
Brooks said: “School Board funding, I believe, is mandatory. When I was on the board, I always pushed for the School Board to get what they needed.”
He said he supported “school funding wholeheartedly,” not just for quality education and salaries high enough to retain good teachers, but also to buy smaller items such as school supplies.
“Kids shouldn’t have to go out and buy notebooks and stuff like that,” Brooks said. “They should be able to get that in the school system.”
On the question of possibly moving the Confederate monument from the courthouse lawn to a private cemetery, Binder said she couldn’t state an opinion because the county plans a public hearing on the matter next month. She thought she should keep her thoughts to herself until the public has the chance to speak.
Brooks had so such hesitation. He’s the chaplain of the King George NAACP, whose members have been asking the supervisors for almost a year and a half to move the memorial.
“The Confederate monument represents a part of history that is not pleasing to the African-American community, and that’s one reason I think it should be moved,” he said. “If you’re going into the courthouse and walking past this monument, how would an African-American feel that they’re being treated fairly?”
The Shiloh District seat is the only contested Board of Supervisors seat on the ballot. James Monroe Supervisor Jeff Bueche is not seeking reelection after one term. T.C. Collins, a member of the School Board who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 2019, is running unopposed for the James Monroe spot.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425