Birchwood rezoning request deferred indefinitely

The King George Board of Supervisors agreed Thursday night to indefinitely delay public hearings on Birchwood Power Partners’ request to rezone almost 700 acres around the former coal-fired power plant from agricultural to industrial.

Birchwood asked the supervisors to defer the issue several days after it failed to get any favorable recommendations from the Planning Commission, which advises the supervisors on land-use matters. On Aug. 17, the planners waded through a 3½ hour-meeting and seven public hearings, often expressing how confused—and frustrated—they were to review a proposal that didn’t include any specific plans for the rezoned property.

Birchwood’s lawyer, Ann Neil Cosby, couldn’t even say if Birchwood would be the ultimate owner of the rezoned land, which stretches along State Route 3 from Fletcher’s Chapel Road to LaGrange Farm.

The supervisors also took a second step and voted to make sure whatever application Birchwood submits in the future goes to the Planning Commission first so it can undertake its mandatory review. The supervisors met for only 25 minutes to decide in favor of the deferral and Chairman Jeff Stonehill apologized to those who had shown up to speak.

“You can come up and give public comment if you like, but it would probably be better to wait until Birchwood Partners [has] information about what their application has in it,” he said.

But five residents wanted the board to do even more. They were still noticeably stung by seemingly every aspect of Birchwood’s action, as described in detail by Debby and Todd Fairfax and others. Birchwood first notified nearby landowners about the potential rezoning less than two weeks before the specially called meeting of the Planning Commission. Another letter followed, they said, then a third letter, on Aug. 11, noting the request was being changed from light industrial to industrial.

The Fairfaxes, especially, stressed that King George shouldn’t want to do business with an international corporation that hasn’t let the county or its residents know about its plans or offer many financial benefits in return for the rezoning.

“Frankly, there’s a strong case to be made for the board to summarily and unanimously vote this down, requiring the applicant to wait a year to reapply,” she said. “It would send the message that corporations should not approach our rural county in a cavalier manner, but respectfully, with not only their own interests but also the interests of the county and its citizens in mind.”

Residents also pointed out, as they did with the planners, that Birchwood officials said they didn’t have a specific plan for the property, other than industrial usage. The five landowners whose parcels were included in the rezoning had signed disclosures with the company, saying they wouldn’t discuss the matter, residents said at the planners’ meeting.

Yet Birchwood has “put on their webpage for the entire world to see this objective they have stated clearly,” said Gina Debernard, whose family are longtime property owners in King George. The home page of J-Power USA, an international company with headquarters in Tokyo, includes listings for Birchwood Solar and Birchwood Storage—as a solar farm and battery storage facility.

The website said Birchwood is the company’s third solar project in development and part of "our new initiative to add renewable generation to our existing portfolio. By re-purposing a coal-fired power plant as a carbon free solar and energy storage facility, we continue to deliver reliable electricity generation to the marketplace.”

Cosby acknowledged Birchwood had hoped to use the property for solar projects. But, she said, there have been so many other requests for solar initiatives, the East Coast company that investigates the request and issues permits has a backlog.

“There is no agreement right now, and studies have not been done and all those parcels are not included,” she told the Planning Commission. “I can’t say this would never be used for solar but … there’s a lot of other steps that would take a very long time for that to happen. And so Birchwood really had to come up with an alternative.”

But that alternative was not disclosed in the 244-page document or after Planning Commission members questioned Cosby. Debernard said she hoped that when Birchwood submits its next application, “they’ll approach the county and the citizens with a plan that is openly transparent and is respectful to the citizens and the environment alike.”

Birchwood operated a coal-fired power plant at the 211-acre site from 1996 to 2021 when it was decommissioned because of lower demand for electricity generated from fossil fuels.