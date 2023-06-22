Mike Godfrey let out a shout heard round the world, or at least along the mid-Atlantic coast, when he scared away a black bear raiding the bird feeders of his Fauquier County home from 800 miles away.

Godfrey, a retired government worker, has a primary home in Florida and a second one about 3 miles northwest of Warrenton. He recently was in the Sunshine State when the motion detectors on his Ring security cameras in Virginia went off after midnight.

Through the app, he saw a small black bear, sniffing his daughter’s car in the driveway and eyeballing the steps leading to the porch. Then, the bear walked around to the front of the house, stood up and started to pull over a pole holding two bird feeders filled with sunflower seeds.

From his perch four states to the South, Godfrey shouted into the “Ring Stick Up Cam” pointed at the front of the Warrenton house.

“Hey, get offa that,” he yelled twice, his voice booming in the dark of night.

The bear skedaddled.

There have been numerous sightings of black bears this spring from the woods that surround Godfrey’s subdivision in Warrenton, north to the concrete jungles of Washington and south into the Fredericksburg area.

About 10 days ago, a black bear was wandering through backyards less than 5 miles from the White House. The male bear, which weighed approximately 200 pounds, was tranquilized and checked over before being released back into the wild, “somewhere in Maryland,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services for the Humane Rescue Alliance, according to an Associated Press story.

The same day the DC bear was making headlines, a Spotsylvania County woman reported to FOX 5 that she and her husband were walking their dog when they spotted a bear. The husband grabbed the dog and ran inside their home in the Lee’s Park subdivision. The bear continued toward Spotsylvania Parkway, according to the report.

While it may seem like bears are making the news more often, the sightings are on par with other years, said Carl Tugend, bear project lead for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. He says three different bear-related behaviors are the reason.

Bears are still searching for food and trying to recover from their long winter’s nap; mothers are pushing yearlings — young ones about 15 months old — out of the den to get ready for the soon-to-start breeding season; and those yearlings are looking to establish their own ranges.

Young bears, especially, don’t mind easy pickings like the “pic-a-nic baskets” that Yogi Bear and Boo Boo used to run off with in the cartoons.

“Bears don’t have a problem with an easy meal or two,” said Joseph Ferdinandsen, a wildlife biologist in the Fredericksburg DWR office. “Human behavior helps them by providing ample high-calorie food that often comes with very little effort.”

That includes bird feeders. The wildlife department recommends removing bird feeders altogether from April to November as Tugend says there are plenty of natural food sources for the feathered friends.

If homeowners don’t want to do that, they can at least take them down at night, Ferdinandsen said. They also can secure their garbage in containers stronger than tin cans, stop feeding their pets outside and clean grills after barbecuing because the grease left behind is an enchanting aroma for bears and other wildlife, Tugend said.

Drier weather, which has been the norm of late, also affects natural food sources and may lead bears to search out alternatives like bird feeders, beehives and garbage, Ferdinandsen said.

He believes people and bears can “survive, side-by-side in harmony” if humans remove some of the attractants that will bring bears closer to their front and back yards.

“Bears live all over Virginia and in places where they were unheard of a generation ago, now they are quite common,” he said.

Tugend stressed that the last thing bears want is to be in contact with people and the dogs they sometimes have with them. He believes there was more to the recent story about the black bear in Arizona that mauled a man to death on his front porch — and that some other condition caused the bear to attack.

“At least for me, in my opinion, being able to see a bear is something that people should cherish. They’re amazing creatures. They’re super intelligent, they’re super inquisitive and they’re beautiful to see,” Tugend said. “As long as you’re maintaining a safe distance, you have nothing to worry about.”

