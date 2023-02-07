In the mid-1800s, a Black man who owned a successful barber shop out of a hotel on Caroline Street went on to become chief White House butler under 10th U.S. president John Tyler.

In the early 20th century, Black women supported themselves and their families as the owners of boarding houses located on Fifth Street, as Lafayette Boulevard was then known.

In the mid 20th century, a successful seafood restaurant on Sophia Street was owned by a Black man but catered only to white diners.

These are some of the inspiring and painful stories from 235 years of Black entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg — the subject of a new walking tour led by Gaila Sims, curator of African American history and special projects at the Fredericksburg Area Museum.

Sims will lead “Black Business and Entrepreneurship in Fredericksburg, 1787 to present” on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. The tour begins at the Lewis Store on Caroline Street and ends at the Fredericksburg Area Museum.

In addition to downtown businesses, it will include information about Black-owned businesses a little farther afield, such as in Mayfield and Libertytown.

The tour is presented in partnership with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation and with support from the city.

“It was immediately clear to me upon arriving in Fredericksburg how much the city embodies national trends,” Sims said. “But what makes it unique is that it has a documented history of Black-owned businesses. Two hundred and thirty-five years of history is really astounding, and it speaks to the tenacity of Black entrepreneurs.”

Sims said her inspiration for the tour was the story of the De Baptiste family. John De Baptiste was a free Black man of West Indian descent who served in the Virginia Navy aboard a ship owned by Fielding Lewis, George Washington’s brother-in-law.

De Baptiste later rented and then in 1796 purchased land on what is now Canal Street in Fredericksburg. He operated a successful wharf and ferry business carrying travelers across the Rappahannock River to Falmouth, where he was buried when he died in 1804.

De Baptiste’s sons inherited his entrepreneurial spirit. At various times they rented out hackney carriages, operated a brick kiln and sold seafood. But Virginia became increasingly inhospitable to free Blacks, Sims said, and the De Baptiste sons left the state for territories north.

George De Baptiste became an organizer and conductor for the Underground Railroad in Indiana and Michigan. During the Civil War, he recruited soldiers for a Black regiment, eventually known as the 102nd U.S. Colored Troops, and after the war he worked to obtain supplies for Black schools. He is commemorated in Detroit’s international memorial to the Underground Railroad.

The theme of potential thwarted by the pressure of racism is part of the tour, but so is the theme of Black business owners overcoming obstacles and fostering community.

“Black business owners were always embodied in the community and shared their wealth,” Sims said.

There were business owners who were able to buy and free their own family members and others who petitioned for and organized schools for Black children.

In addition to telling stories from the past, Sims will highlight the city’s modern-day Black-owned businesses, such as Curitiba Art Café, Pimenta, Foode and Jus Pop’n—all of which carry on their predecessors’ history of giving back to the community.

Tickets for the tour, which are $25/person or $20 for members of FAM or HFFI, can be purchased at famva.org/famevents.

A complete calendar of Fredericksburg’s Black History Month events is at fxbg.com/black-history-month.