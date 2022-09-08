Black Rifle Coffee Company gets green light for Stafford location

By a 5–2 vote Tuesday, Stafford County supervisors gave the green light to veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company to set up shop in the 500 block of Warrenton Road, where the former Ponderosa steakhouse now stands.

The vote approved a special use permit allowing Black Rifle to operate a drive-thru window. To prepare for the new coffee shop, the old Ponderosa building and a vacant home that also stands on the property will be demolished.

The coffee franchise was founded in 2014 by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer, and has 20 sites across the country.

Supervisors Pam Yeung and Monica Gary each voted against the permit for the new business. Gary said she did so based on some of the company’s political views.