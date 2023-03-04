Bloodhound teams from law enforcement agencies across Virginia, as well as several from other states, will soon converge in Louisa County for the 11th annual Winter Bloodhound Training Seminar.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue will host the event, which starts Sunday, March 6, and ends Wednesday. With 26 teams participating, this year's seminar is the largest to date, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

Because of the training activities, there will be a large presence of working law enforcement K9s in the coming days in and around Zion Crossroads, the towns of Louisa and Gordonsville, and in the counties of Louisa, Fluvanna and Orange, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office said local businesses and residents are supporting the effort by allowing the use of their property and buildings for training, and donating meals for the handlers.

“We would like to thank, once again, everyone for their help and support this year. We could not put this seminar on without all the support and assistance that each of you has given,” stated Lt. Patrick Sheridan in the news release. “The support for the K9 teams in this area is stronger than anywhere else in Virginia.”