 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found on Rappahannock last Saturday identified
0 comments
breaking

Body found on Rappahannock last Saturday identified

Only $5 for 5 months

A body found on the Rappahannock River on Saturday at Muddy Creek near the King George County line has been identified by medical examiners as Domonic Crawford, 28, of Fredericksburg.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Crawford was reported to the Fredericksburg Police Department as missing on Sept. 3. Two days later, the Stafford County Sheriffs’ dive team responded to a call for assistance at Muddy Creek, where Crawford was recovered about 2 p.m. and transferred to the medical examiner’s office.

The case remains under investigation and is being led by Stafford County Detective D.V. Torrice, Jr., who is awaiting an official cause of death from the medical examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Torrice at 540/658-4400.

Stafford Sheriff's logo

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I spent 23 years in the Navy in media relations and as a reporter. Prior to coming to The Free Lance-Star in 2019, I volunteered with a local non-profit that helps formerly incarcerated people transition back into society. I'm also an avid motorcyclist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert