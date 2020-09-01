Body of missing kayaker recovered from Rappahannock

Search teams have recovered the body of the kayaker who went missing Sunday afternoon on the Rappahannock River.

Brandon Childs, 40, of Spotsylvania County, was located Tuesday about 1:30 p.m. near Fox Spring Bend on the Rappahannock, according to Paige Pearson, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

“Fox Spring Bend is near the Belvedere Plantation, about eight river miles downstream from the City Dock,” said Adam Lynch, a river steward with the Friends of the Rappahannock.

Pearson said Childs was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of his recovery and one was not found in his kayak.

Pearson said Childs had departed the Fredericksburg City Dock on Sunday afternoon along with a female companion in a separate kayak. Shortly after the journey began, the woman experienced difficulty controlling her craft in the current. Childs maneuvered closer to the woman in an attempt to help bring her back on course, when his own kayak flipped.

Pearson said Childs initially recovered from the mishap and held on to the kayak briefly, but let go. The woman returned safely to shore.

The incident remains under investigation.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.