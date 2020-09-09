Body of missing teen recovered on Rappahannock

Last Tuesday, search teams recovered the body of 40-year-old Brandon Childs, who went missing while kayaking Aug. 30 near the Fredericksburg City Dock. Officials determined Childs was not wearing a personal flotation device.

Since 1985, more than 80 people have drowned in the Rappahannock. River experts say the Rappahannock River is unpredictable and can be extremely dangerous.

“It’s not like other rivers in the area. It’s got tides, it’s brackish, it has rapids,” said Joe Young, a Fredericksburg police officer who serves as the city watershed manager. “It’s smooth on top, but at the bottom, it’s moving three times faster than it is on the surface, especially down by the City Dock.”

Local authorities and river experts are adamant that people wear life jackets for all river activities, and be exceedingly cautious whether boating, fishing, swimming or even walking on the riverbank.

“If you have a PFD on correctly, it should keep you afloat, but at high water levels, it’s going to be tough to get to the bank,” said Bill Micks, co-owner of the Virginia Outdoor Center. “Plus, you’re dealing with debris in the river. It’s dangerous ….. You shouldn’t be out there when it’s high, whether you have a life jacket or not.”

