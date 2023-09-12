The day ended early and with a large police presence Tuesday at Stafford High School after a bomb threat was issued.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the threat was made shortly before 1 p.m. Students were moved to the football stadium and later sent home.
The sheriff’s office conducted a search of the school, which included K-9 dogs, and the building was eventually reopened with nothing found.
Scott Shenk
Transportation and Spotsylvania County government and schools
