Boosters represent majority of shots at Fredericksburg vaccine clinic

Almost three of every four shots given in the last month at the Community Vaccination Center in Central Park went to fully vaccinated people looking to boost their immunity against COVID-19, according to local health officials.

The clinic opened more than four weeks ago and is one of 10 state-run centers operated by the Virginia Department of Health. As of Sunday, it had administered 9,306 boosters and third shots, said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer with the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The boosters and third doses represented 74 percent of the 12,642 doses given at the center since it opened Oct. 21. Another 21 percent went to children ages 5-11 and the remaining 5 percent were first and second doses for people ages 12 and over—those who have been eligible for vaccines the longest.

The number of booster shots going into arms may continue to represent the biggest portion of vaccine doses after federal approval on Friday made all adults eligible for them. Boosters initially were recommended for those age 65 and older or people who were at higher risk because of their health or where they lived or worked.