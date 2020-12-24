Born with challenges in challenging year, Stafford baby brings joy to family and others

When Emily Shilts thinks about everything that’s happened this year, she doesn’t dwell on her baby’s multiple birth defects—diagnosed before little Caroline took her first breath—or the surgeries that followed, in the midst of a pandemic.
All she and her husband, Matthew, see in their child’s chubby little face, particularly on Christmas morning, is pure perfection.
“I’ve had lots of days when I hated this year, there were so many difficult things about it,” said the Stafford County mom. “But just the fact that we have this perfect little baby—I know it’s weird to say that with all her health conditions. I got to leave the hospital and come home with this beautiful, happy baby. We are so blessed.”
Even her doctors at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where Caroline was born and had surgeries to repair a heart defect and abdominal problem, gush about the baby’s pleasant nature.
Dr. Stephanie Fuller, whose last name was Neves when she graduated from Mary Washington College in 1992, was excited to learn the Shilts family lived in the Fredericksburg area. She performed heart surgery on Caroline when she was 6 months old and has enjoyed watching her grow.
“I just got their Christmas card yesterday, and she’s just as cute as can be, so adorable and such a happy baby, always smiling,” Fuller said earlier this month. “Children are incredibly resilient and they don’t have that anxiety about, ‘Oh, I just had heart surgery.’ You make them feel comfortable, take away their pain to the extent you can, surround them with the people they love and they bounce back incredibly.”
Dr. Bill Peranteau, who performed surgery on Caroline’s abdomen, said the baby’s success “is in no small part due to the support of the family.” He praised their ability to always look on the bright side—a trait he’s seen in the youngest member as well.
“It’s sometimes hard to remember that she’s the one going through all these difficult situations because she’s the one making people smile,” Peranteau said. “You look at her and realize you can overcome challenges very gracefully and very successfully. With such joy, she’s great to be around.”
“HEARTBREAKING’
Few would envy the journey the Shiltses began last fall and endured throughout a tumultuous 2020. Matthew, a stay-at-home dad, and Emily, an employment law attorney, went to an ultrasound appointment when she was 5 months pregnant. They were advised to see a fetal specialist because the mom was over 35, considered an “advanced maternal age.”
The test showed the baby had a hole in her heart.
“It’s heartbreaking at first and unexpected because our other three kids are perfectly healthy,” Emily said. Having a child with birth defects “is always something you think happens to somebody else, and not to you.”
In the days that followed, there was more bad news: Caroline had a chromosomal abnormality that could cause “a horrible list of things,” her mother recalled, including being stillborn or death soon thereafter. A later test confirmed the issue was Down syndrome.
The Shiltses’ biggest fear was that Caroline would be whisked away, moments after her arrival and taken to a hospital that specialized in her care. If the worst were to happen, “we would never be with her at all,” the mom said.
That’s why they chose to give birth almost 200 miles from home at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. CHOP, as it’s known, has a special delivery unit for mothers carrying babies with known birth defects.
On Feb. 12, Emily Shilts had a cesarean section, the same procedure by which she had delivered Gabriel, 9; Elizabeth, 6, and Charlotte, 3.
At that point, the whole family was able to stay at a nearby Ronald McDonald House and visit Caroline and mom in the hospital. Caroline had her first surgery when she was 5 days old to correct duodenal atresia, a condition that occurs when a part of the small intestine doesn’t form correctly. It results in a blockage that prevents food and fluid from leaving the stomach.
The family hoped to go home after Caroline recovered, but the baby wasn’t eating enough to get the needed nutrition, according to CHOP. About the same time, visitor restrictions went in place because of the virus, and the dad took the three older home-schooled children back to Virginia.
‘INCREDIBLY DEDICATED’
Caroline left the hospital in mid-March, and the family quarantined at home to keep her safe. In August, the parents returned to Philadelphia with Caroline as Emily’s parents stayed in Hartwood with their other children.
Caroline had her second surgery, to repair an atrioventricular canal defect, a hole between the heart’s chambers and problems with the valves that regulate blood flow in the heart. While it was successful, her heart tissue was thin and another procedure confirmed that the little one also suffered from pulmonary hypertension—high blood pressure in the arteries to the lungs—which could be treated with medicine.
Fuller, the surgeon specializing in heart and lungs, recalled the look on Emily’s face when the doctor explained the various procedures.
“She was kind of shell-shocked, and she said, ‘I’m not an idiot, I’m a lawyer, but it’s just so complicated,’ ” Fuller said. “She was incredibly dedicated to her family and trying to wrap her head around the complexity of pediatric surgery.”
Fuller said it’s critical for parents to understand the anatomical issues as they’re involved in their care—and explain the condition to other care providers. But another aspect is more psychological, as it empowers parents to do everything they can to help their child.
“She was amazing, a great communicator, very humble and loving,” the doctor said about the mother. “She was so full of gratitude throughout her stay, even during the challenging days, she was incredibly patient.”
‘THE CHERRY ON TOP’
At 10 months, Caroline doesn’t eat enough on her own, so she still has a feeding tube. Working with a therapist to improve how much she consumes is one of four or five appointments the baby has each week. Others include visits to a local pediatrician and cardiologist as well as physical therapy, which the parents also do at home. Emily calls it “baby yoga.”
Caroline also has sleep apnea and uses a respirator-type machine at night.
“She’s changed our lives in a lot of ways,” the mother said, adding she and her husband take turns with baby appointments and home-schooling lessons.
In some ways, the weirdness of 2020 has been a blessing because it’s allowed Emily to do her work at home, around her family’s schedule.
Caroline will continue to see the doctors at CHOP for semi-annual checkups. Every time Emily visits the facility and sees other children with more serious conditions, she’s grateful that Caroline has Down syndrome—instead of something worse—and congenital problems that can be corrected through surgery or medicine.
“If I can impart anything to people, it’s that Caroline is as wonderful as any of my other kids. I can’t imagine not having her,” her mother said. “She’s the cherry on top.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425