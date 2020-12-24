Born with challenges in challenging year, Stafford baby brings joy to family and others

When Emily Shilts thinks about everything that’s happened this year, she doesn’t dwell on her baby’s multiple birth defects—diagnosed before little Caroline took her first breath—or the surgeries that followed, in the midst of a pandemic.

All she and her husband, Matthew, see in their child’s chubby little face, particularly on Christmas morning, is pure perfection.

“I’ve had lots of days when I hated this year, there were so many difficult things about it,” said the Stafford County mom. “But just the fact that we have this perfect little baby—I know it’s weird to say that with all her health conditions. I got to leave the hospital and come home with this beautiful, happy baby. We are so blessed.”

Even her doctors at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where Caroline was born and had surgeries to repair a heart defect and abdominal problem, gush about the baby’s pleasant nature.

Dr. Stephanie Fuller, whose last name was Neves when she graduated from Mary Washington College in 1992, was excited to learn the Shilts family lived in the Fredericksburg area. She performed heart surgery on Caroline when she was 6 months old and has enjoyed watching her grow.