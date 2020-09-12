Bowersock earns national award for her work with veterans

DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead seemed to think she already is.

“Mary Ann is one of the most committed outreach specialists out there,” he said. “Her passion for serving fellow disabled veterans is genuine and embodies the values of DAV and the veteran community. She fights so hard to make sure the veterans she meets are never left behind.”

Bowersock is a life member of DAV Chapter 7 in Fredericksburg, and Lisa Gregory, the immediate past department commander, described her as having a “pay-it-forward mentality.”

“People have always helped her so she wants to help others,” Gregory said. “And I guess the thing with the veterans community is veterans don’t ask for help, so she’s never shy about offering, which really makes her special.”

Bowersock speaks slowly and clearly, particularly at the VEC, where she deals with veterans of all ages who face significant barriers to employment. Some may be in their early 20s and recently completed their first enlistment, others may go back as far as the Vietnam War era.

One client was in his 90s and didn’t want to sit around the house. Bowersock got him the information he needed and registered him on the proper websites, but his health took a turn for the worse and kept him from finding work.