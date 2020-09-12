Bowersock earns national award for her work with veterans

When anyone asks Mary Ann Bowersock why she’s worked so hard for the military—during her 24 years of service in the Air Force and Navy, then another 19 years helping veterans find jobs—she gets a little teary eyed.
The Culpeper County woman recalls a conversation she had with her father in 1987 before she left for a duty station in Japan. Both her parents had served in the Army during World War II—her mother was a nurse and her father was sent to the European theater—then he spent 40 years as a volunteer firefighter when he returned to the states.
He had risked his life numerous times and had been hurt once when he fell through a roof.
“I asked him, Why do you do this? and his words still stick in my mind today,” she said recently. “He said my community has given me so much, I owe it to my community to give back to them.”
Bowersock, 68, has lived by that statement, and others have noticed her dedication. Last month, she received the Disabled American Veterans National Commander’s Award for her work as an outreach program specialist with the Virginia Employment Commission.
Because of COVID-19, there wasn’t a national convention, so Bowersock and others shared their messages virtually. She said how “honored and humbled” she was, just being nominated, then she credited the team of co-workers in the Fredericksburg VEC office and said she’d do her best “to be worthy of the honor.”
DAV National Commander Stephen “Butch” Whitehead seemed to think she already is.
“Mary Ann is one of the most committed outreach specialists out there,” he said. “Her passion for serving fellow disabled veterans is genuine and embodies the values of DAV and the veteran community. She fights so hard to make sure the veterans she meets are never left behind.”
Bowersock is a life member of DAV Chapter 7 in Fredericksburg, and Lisa Gregory, the immediate past department commander, described her as having a “pay-it-forward mentality.”
“People have always helped her so she wants to help others,” Gregory said. “And I guess the thing with the veterans community is veterans don’t ask for help, so she’s never shy about offering, which really makes her special.”
Bowersock speaks slowly and clearly, particularly at the VEC, where she deals with veterans of all ages who face significant barriers to employment. Some may be in their early 20s and recently completed their first enlistment, others may go back as far as the Vietnam War era.
One client was in his 90s and didn’t want to sit around the house. Bowersock got him the information he needed and registered him on the proper websites, but his health took a turn for the worse and kept him from finding work.
There are four workers in the Fredericksburg VEC office who assist former service members who may have physical or mental injuries; be homeless; are economically disadvantaged because they lack a high-school education; or have been incarcerated. The specialists get them registered with the Virginia Workforce Connection website and discuss what type of employment they are seeking.
Bowersock also gets them connected with local services and helps some write résumés for possible jobs with the federal government.
“I had a lady last year who wanted a federal job, and she’s now working for the federal government in Richmond in her dream job,” she said. “That’s part of what I do. Sometimes, I just listen and then we decide where we’re going to go from there.”
Bowersock is the second specialist in the Fredericksburg office to be recognized nationally. Her co-worker, Bob Singer, received the commander’s award in 2016, and Gregory believes “that’s what makes this region of Virginia so effective in the employment arena.”
Jason Williams, Bowersock’s supervisor at VEC, has seen her deal with all the different layers of help a veteran may need, ranging from transportation and child care to psychological counseling. She leaves no stone unturned in finding services.
“I mean, I can’t say enough about her. She’s just a devoted and stellar individual who gives her all when it comes to our veterans,” he said.
Bowersock also is active in the auxiliary of the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department and American Legion Post 247 in Remington. She says her hero is the late Doris Buffett, a philanthropist who used her wealth to help others.
“Though I’m not as financially well off,” Bowersock said, “I can give from my heart and my religious faith.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
