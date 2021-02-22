Bowling Green begins shutting off water to residents behind on payments

A breakdown of Caroline’s qualification for the exemption shows that county residents owed a total of $101,350 at the time the board discussed it. That was more than 3 percent of the annual $2.9 million operating budget for the county’s utility fund, but officials said the outstanding balance has come down since.

The county also received $25,798 from the federal government’s Municipal Utilities Relief Program. Caroline Director of Public Works Joseph Schiebel said $19,921 of those funds have been exhausted.

He said there are 49 accounts that are more than 60 days delinquent and the remaining $4,586 won’t cover all of those costs. Schiebel estimates that will leave approximately $6,000 in unpaid water bills.

Schiebel also noted the Board of Supervisors authorized the county to reimburse residents $48,225 in penalties that accrued from March 1 of last year through Nov. 30. Those funds were applied to all accounts on Dec. 17.

Letters were sent out with an application to receive federal assistance to 430 residences on Dec. 18 and 381 of those accounts are no longer delinquent. That includes 124 that recently received a disconnection notice.

Still, County Administrator Charles Culley said it’s been a struggle to get residents to submit paperwork and apply for the funds.