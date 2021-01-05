Bowling Green nursing home facing outbreak; 2 more local deaths reported

A COVID-19 outbreak at the only long-term care facility in Caroline County has infected 30 patients and 11 staff members—and caused the death of two residents.
“The loss of these lives has been hard for our community,” said Jenna Cracknell, administrator at Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center, “and we continue to mourn with their families.”
The Bowling Green center becomes the 15th facility out of 21 nursing homes and assisted-living centers in the Rappahannock Area Health District to deal with a virus outbreak during the pandemic. Its outbreak started on Christmas Eve.
Six patients and four staff members already have recovered, Cracknell wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star.
“It is important to remember that as difficult as this disease is to treat in some instances, the vast majority of individuals who test positive ultimately recover,” she wrote.
The facility’s website also stated that testing positive doesn’t mean a patient or worker is displaying symptoms. “In fact, many remain asymptomatic,” it stated.
Meanwhile, the deaths of two more elderly people, who weren’t residents of long-term care facilities, were reported Tuesday. They included a Black man in his 60s from Caroline and a white woman from Spotsylvania County in her 70s.
Their deaths bring to 125 the number of COVID-19 associated fatalities in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
The health district’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, continues to rise. Its seven-day average was 17.8 percent on Tuesday, higher than the state’s rate of 16.2 percent.
“Community transmission is very high right now, and because of this, there is a higher likelihood that a colleague or friend could be infected and not know it,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. “It is therefore more critical than ever to remain vigilant in following precautions.”
She stressed that if people wear masks and practice social distancing around those outside their households, the measures reduce the chances of contracting the virus, even if people are exposed to someone with it.
“Committing to taking these steps can protect you and your family, and also prevent outbreaks in schools, workplaces and other settings,” Balmes–John said.
According to the Bowling Green center’s website, five other staff members had tested positive before the current outbreak. The facility detailed various screening measures that had been in place, including temperature checks of all staff and other essential health care people entering the building. Personnel also were questioned about travel and possible exposure.
The facility has been completing regular “proactive” testing at the request of the local health department and monitoring residents at least every eight hours for their temperature and other symptoms, including their respiratory status, according to the website.
In addition, those who test positive are isolated “to maintain the greatest degree of separation possible from the rest of our facility,” Cracknell said.
As a result of the COVID-19 cases, the Bowling Green center is using an electrostatic spraying system, with approved disinfectant, at least three times a week in all patient and common areas.
The website also provided other information on how family members could talk with their loved ones or arrange an emergency or hospice visit. The facility encouraged families with questions to call 804/633-4839 or email covid.bow@mfa.net.
Cracknell thanked the “local community for the messages of support and gratitude” and said she was grateful to staff members for their dedication to patients.
