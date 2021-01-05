Bowling Green nursing home facing outbreak; 2 more local deaths reported

Their deaths bring to 125 the number of COVID-19 associated fatalities in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The health district’s positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, continues to rise. Its seven-day average was 17.8 percent on Tuesday, higher than the state’s rate of 16.2 percent.

“Community transmission is very high right now, and because of this, there is a higher likelihood that a colleague or friend could be infected and not know it,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. “It is therefore more critical than ever to remain vigilant in following precautions.”

She stressed that if people wear masks and practice social distancing around those outside their households, the measures reduce the chances of contracting the virus, even if people are exposed to someone with it.

“Committing to taking these steps can protect you and your family, and also prevent outbreaks in schools, workplaces and other settings,” Balmes–John said.