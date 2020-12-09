Bowman Center proposal moves forward

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors has approved rezoning for a mixed-use project in the Spotsylvania Industrial Park, a development that could be just the beginning of growth around the historical site just outside the Fredericksburg city limits.
The site, also known as the Bowman Center, covers a swath of land housing a mix of industrial and commercial businesses off State Route 2 and U.S. 17 just outside of Fredericksburg. The board voted 5–2 Tuesday night to approve the rezoning, with Supervisors Chris Yakabouski and Barry Jett dissenting.
The plans call for building up to 525 apartments and a minimum of 14,000 square feet of commercial space. Most of the apartments (449) will have one bedroom.
The buildings will include a mix of commercial space, such as bars and restaurants, and parking on the ground levels.
The developer, Richmond-based Monument Cos, has a background in developing similar industrial and historic areas in Richmond and Norfolk. Its proposal calls for renovating three buildings and constructing one new structure, according to a county staff presentation.
The work would be done in three phases, with the first involving renovations of two buildings. One building, the largest of the three, will have up to 248 apartments and a 145-space parking garage. The other in the first phase will have up to 10 apartments and 5,000 square feet of commercial space.
The second phase would involve the renovation of the third building, which will have 100 apartments, 5,000 square feet of commercial space and a 39-space parking garage. The third phase calls for a new building with 167 apartments and 4,000 square feet of commercial space.
The developer expects permitting and construction for the first phase to begin in January, with both buildings being ready in January 2024. The final phase would be completed in 2028.
A staff report for a public hearing Tuesday covered impacts to surrounding roads and proposed upgrades, including adding a second entrance to the industrial park at the Lansdowne Road intersection as well as widening of Route 2 and U.S. 17.
The developer has agreed to proffers that include $1 million for road improvements as well as $130,000 for school and public safety impacts.
Supervisors Gary Skinner and Tim McLaughlin touted the project’s ability to kick-start development in and around the industrial park, where there is a mix of businesses and vacant properties. The county also owns 70 acres from the industrial park to the Rappahannock River.
McLaughlin said once the FMC plant is decommissioned, the county can fill the vacant land with restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.
“There’s opportunity,” said McLaughlin, who also wants the county to look into leveraging the potential tax revenues from developing the area to help pay for surrounding road improvements.
One nearby resident spoke during the public hearing, saying the development would be good for those who live around it.
Two residents of the nearby Sylvania Heights neighborhood sent email comments during the public hearing for the proposal. Both implored the board to look into potential environmental issues at the site, where the Sylvania Plant operated for years. They said toxic chemicals from the plant contaminated the soil and that the property may have been listed as a federal Superfund site.
The property is not on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of Superfund sites, which are contaminated areas the EPA is cleaning.
Charlie Payne, a local attorney representing the developer, said an environmental study showed no issues, adding that businesses have operated on the property for years and that the county bought the Bowman Center.
“I’m pretty confident that site is safe,” he said.
