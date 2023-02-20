A prominent Caroline County resident, Lorenzo Boxley, was honored last weekend in Port Royal as part of that town’s monthlong Black History Month commemoration.

“The Boxley name has been very strong and very good in Caroline,” said Carolyn Davis, manager of Historic Port Royal’s Museum of American History.

As Boxley’s family looked on, Davis presented a portrait of the former county supervisor and prominent local businessman who died at his home in Ruther Glen 12 years ago.

“He worked hard,” said Boxley’s wife Thelma. “He was a hardworking person who loved people, and people loved him.”

Boxley’s son Kevin, of Atlanta, said when his mother told him in advance about Saturday’s planned portrait dedication he couldn’t wait to start the drive north to be part of the family celebration.

“To see him being recognized like this, it’s so heartwarming for me,” he said. “Caroline was his heart.”

Kevin Boxley said his father possessed a great sense of humor and was constantly “driven to succeed” with the needs of others always at the forefront.

“He told me, build something, not just for you, but for the community, for the people,” Boxley said. “And help the people around you.”

Around 1958, while Lorenzo Boxley was serving as the principal of Lawson Elementary School in King and Queen County, a young student severely cut himself on sharp glass. With no medical transport service to a doctor available at the time, Boxley rushed the student to the hospital in his own car.

“The closest rescue was King William and they wouldn’t come,” said Boxley’s widow Thelma. “He put the student in the car and took him to Tappahannock.”

Thelma, who was married to Boxley for 54 years, said her husband’s personal experience with the young student and strong calls in the community for action before the next medical emergency occurred, prompted him to take immediate action. Thelma said her husband formed the King and Queen Rescue Squad with Black residents to serve as its responders.

“They wanted a strong leader, and they will follow a strong leader,” she said. “And that’s what they did.”

Davis said Lorenzo Boxley’s portrait will be on display in Port Royal’s museum for the remainder of Black History Month but will be merged with the museum’s permanent collection of 25 portraits already in the gallery beginning next month.

Besides Boxley, three other African Americans already in the collection include: Rev. James H.A. Cyrus, who served as town postmaster; renowned blues guitarist John Dudley Cephas; and World War II Bronze Star recipient J. Shelby Guss, a Caroline educator and civic leader.

“There’s so many who have accomplished a lot, and we feel they need to be recognized,” Davis said. “We have a lot of history in the town itself, but Mr. Boxley particularly represents a newer generation.”

Davis said the portrait gallery includes some of the earliest people of Port Royal dating as far back as John Carter, born in 1696 and appointed secretary of the Virginia colony in June 1722. Davis said as the timeline of the Port Royal collection progresses over the generations, more and more African Americans became prevalent in Caroline’s history.

“That’s why we selected to do the Boxley dedication this month on our opening day,” Davis said.

In addition to his work as an educator and 12 years of service as a county supervisor, Boxley also presided over the L. W. Boxley Trucking Company in Ruther Glen for 27 years, amassing a fleet of about 100 trucks.

“After serving as an elementary school principal he decided the money was too short,” Thelma Boxley said. “So he went into trucking.”

Growing up, Lorenzo Boxley attended Caroline public schools, then went on to Virginia State University then into the U.S. Army, where he served as a 1st Lt. in Korea.

“This is a modern man who made a difference in Caroline County,” Davis said.

Boxley’s new portrait was commissioned by Herbert Ridgeway Collins, a 32-year curator and historian with the Smithsonian Institution who has amassed a large private collection of early Virginia furniture, books and other memorabilia. At 91 years old, Collins provides the Port Royal museum with many historic items, including a collection of presidential White House dinner china, an exact replica of the desk on which Thomas Jefferson penned the Declaration of Independence and many other historic artifacts and works of art that fill three rooms of Port Royal’s museum.

Davis said Black History Month events will continue this weekend in Port Royal, with outdoor events planned for Saturday starting at 10 a.m. The event will take place on the grounds of the museum and at the old Port Royal school.

Davis said several actors portraying soldiers from the Civil War’s 23rd United States Colored Infantry Regiment will make their way through the crowd. Davis said Cleo Kay Coleman, who portrays Harriet Tubman, will interact with visitors.

“I mean, you thought you had seen Harriet Tubman when she was through,” Davis said. “People will actually feel like they’re talking to Harriet Tubman, which is wonderful.”

Also on Saturday, Historic Port Royal’s secretary Trish Parker will read “A Picture Book of Harriet Tubman” by David Adler in the old schoolhouse.

The Port Royal Museum of American History is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Private groups or family tours can be arranged by calling 804/370-5285. Although there is no entry fee to the museum and other sites nearby, Davis said donations are always welcomed.

Visit historicportroyal.net for more information.