Grace Anne Braxton has a pile of gold, silver and bronze medals from international competitions, but it’s been the informal titles she’s earned along the way that say even more about her skills and personality.

“In the Special Olympics universe, she is royalty,” stated a story titled “The Lore of Grace Anne Braxton” on the organization’s Virginia website.

Sean Wallach, marketing and outreach director for the state Special Olympics, said Braxton is so well-known at events, she works the crowd like a hometown politician.

“She’s like the mayor,” he said, describing her walking through a crowd and shaking hands. “Grace Anne is certainly one of the most famous athletes in Special Olympics Virginia, and I don’t even think it’s just because of her golf and athletic achievements. She is just an incredible person and so friendly and welcoming to other athletes.”

But Carl Koons, general manager at Fredericksburg Country Club, where Braxton has been golfing most of her life, elevates her titles to another level.

“We consider her the best player on the planet,” said Koons, who once coached Braxton. “She’s gone all over the world and won championships. I don’t know anybody else that’s done that that calls Fredericksburg Country Club home.”

Braxton is 51, and in a recent interview, the Fredericksburg woman talked about her intellectual impairment. She described her IQ as similar to that of movie character “Forrest Gump.”

“I’m right on the border, like him,” she said. “That’s not bad, I like it.”

She started participating in Special Olympics track and field events when she was 8 and has been doing one sport or another since then. She later played basketball and softball, volleyball and field hockey and skied, skated and swam. She went to her first World Games in 1991 in Minneapolis and won two medals, gold and bronze, for her skills in the pool.

She eventually switched to golf in 1981, and she’s represented the United States in international competitions in China, Greece, Abu Dubai and most recently, in Berlin where she won a silver medal.

For the whole time she’s golfed, the country club has been her home.

“This is where I belong,” she said. “The people treat me like a regular person here.”

She proudly points out photos of herself on country club walls with plaques noting when she was recognized as player of the year from among all the women who play golf.

“There’s no regular person or irregular person,” Koons said. “You are a golfer, you tee it up and you get it in the hole and that’s the winner and she is the winner out here.”

And she’s done the same in other arenas.

Last year, Braxton was inducted into the Virginia State Golf Association’s Hall of Fame. She is a two-time U.S. Disabled Golf Association women’s champion, a four-time Special Olympics World Games medalist and a two-time world champion.

In 2007 and 2011, she was the top-rated female Special Olympics golfer in the world. At the time of her induction into the Hall of Fame, Special Olympics Virginia president Rick Jeffrey raved about her achievement in a news release.

“This is incredible news since our program is really about ‘what’s possible,’ and that’s exactly what Grace Anne is,” he said.

During a brutally hot day last week, Braxton took some practice shots at the country club. She doesn’t drive, so either her mother, Gail, drops her off, or her father, retired judge H. Harrison Braxton Jr., drives there from their city home and plays golf on his own.

He’s encouraged her to work on chipping and bunker playing, putting and pitching, telling her “you have to get that down.”

So, she recites his words, “short game, short game, short game,” as she works, over and over, using a pitching wedge to hit the ball high and have it make a soft landing.

She’s out at the club in all kinds of weather, practicing to get even better.

“She is a relentless competitor, driven to play her best every moment of the day,” Koons said.

Braxton is proud of her accomplishments, grinning as she shows off her most recent medal, a silver. She likes for others to know what awards she’s won and when she talks about the achievements, like being named the best female Special Olympics golfer of all time — twice — it’s almost as if she can’t believe it herself.

“Me. One of the best in the world,” she said.

But it’s never in a boastful manner, said Wallach with Virginia Special Olympics.

“There’s no ego attached to Grace Anne and that’s so clear, just by being around her for a couple minutes,” he said. “She’s just so humble and anybody that’s around her gets that, right away, and how incredible an athlete she is.