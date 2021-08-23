Breakthrough infections account for 4 percent of new virus cases in Virginia since January

More than 5.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given in Virginia since December 2020, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator.

“The science is clear that this is a safe and effective vaccine that is highly effective in preventing infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and subsequent variants, and in preventing serious illness that could result in hospitalization and/or death,” he said in a statement.

The VDH dashboard provides cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the fully vaccinated since the shots began, as well as for each weekly period, from Jan. 23 to Aug. 14. The weekly breakdowns show a handful of breakthrough cases in January, then a gradual increase through the spring and early summer as more people were getting vaccinated.

Then, the numbers exploded after the Fourth of July.

In the week that ended the day before the holiday, 231 vaccinated people had tested positive for the virus and five people were hospitalized. No deaths were reported among the fully vaccinated for that seven-day period, according to the state.

The next month, cases shot up like a rocket, both among the vaccinated and unvaccinated.