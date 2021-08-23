Breakthrough infections account for 4 percent of new virus cases in Virginia since January

From the time the first Virginians got fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in mid-January, some people still became infected with the virus.
That was to be expected as “no vaccine is 100 percent effective,” according to the Virginia Department of Health website. Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, broke down the possibility of those vaccinated still contracting the disease in even more relatable terms during a virtual town hall meeting on Jan. 14.
He said that in trials, the COVID-19 vaccines had a 95 percent success rate. That meant 5 percent of all those vaccinated—or one of every 20 people—would not mount the necessary immune response.
While the number of breakthrough cases, where fully vaccinated people are getting infected with the virus, is rising in the state—along with new cases among the unvaccinated—data released Monday from the Virginia Department of Health indicates the vaccines are so far performing at higher rates than expected, at least in Virginia.
From Jan. 17 to Aug. 14, there have been 10,712 people in Virginia who became infected with the virus, even though they were fully vaccinated. On its own, that seems like a staggeringly high number.
But the breakthrough cases represent 0.2 percent of the 4.76 million Virginians who have been fully vaccinated, according to the state.
The data also shows that vaccinated people who test positive for the virus represent 4.2 percent of all cases between mid-January and mid-August of this year.
But cases among vaccinated and unvaccinated alike have been exploding since the Fourth of July, according to the data.
The 10,712 fully vaccinated people who got the virus this year were among 252,938 Virginians who tested positive in the same period, according to the state. Of the vaccinated who became infected, 404 people needed hospital care and 83 of them died.
Those who haven’t gotten the first shot fared much worse, according to state data.
Unvaccinated people developed COVID-19 at a rate 12.5 times higher, were hospitalized 11.4 times more often and died at a rate 17.6 times higher than fully vaccinated people, according to the VDH’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/covid-19-cases-by-vaccination-status/.
The more in-depth data is available for the state and its five health regions, not by individual localities or by the 35 health districts in Virginia. It was rolled out the same day the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full licensure to the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 16 and older.
More than 5.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given in Virginia since December 2020, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator.
“The science is clear that this is a safe and effective vaccine that is highly effective in preventing infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and subsequent variants, and in preventing serious illness that could result in hospitalization and/or death,” he said in a statement.
The VDH dashboard provides cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the fully vaccinated since the shots began, as well as for each weekly period, from Jan. 23 to Aug. 14. The weekly breakdowns show a handful of breakthrough cases in January, then a gradual increase through the spring and early summer as more people were getting vaccinated.
Then, the numbers exploded after the Fourth of July.
In the week that ended the day before the holiday, 231 vaccinated people had tested positive for the virus and five people were hospitalized. No deaths were reported among the fully vaccinated for that seven-day period, according to the state.
The next month, cases shot up like a rocket, both among the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
From Aug. 1-7, another 2,054 fully vaccinated people tested positive, 56 fully vaccinated people were checked into hospitals and six deaths were reported among those who’d had both shots. They were among 10,818 new cases, 330 new hospitalizations and 36 deaths reported across Virginia in the same seven-day period, presumably the result of the highly contagious delta variant.
Its prevalence also has blown up like Independence Day fireworks.
The state dashboard about variants, at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-data-insights/variants-of-concern/, is updated every Friday and details how many variants are found among positive cases that are put through the more extensive screening process. Not all positive tests go through what’s called whole genome sequencing.
On July 2, the delta variant was found in 67 cases, or 2 percent of tests screened.
On Aug. 13, the delta variant was found in 856 cases, or 30 percent of tests screened statewide.
To Dr. Steve Mussey, a primary care physician in Spotsylvania County, the news seems grim.
“When I turn on the cable news, it sounds terrifying. When I talk to the staff at COVID units, I hear frightful news,” he said. “Anecdotally, it ‘feels’ like COVID cases are more severe even among vaccinated people. It also ‘feels’ like there is a lot of COVID out there, even though our state is relatively better off than other states.”
His practice is seeing a lot of patients who appear to have breakthrough cases based on their symptoms. Often, one or two unvaccinated people in a household will test positive for the virus, then “everyone in the house, vaccinated or unvaccinated, suddenly gets sick,” Mussey wrote in an email.
But not everyone tests positive, making Mussey wonder at what levels the vaccinated are shedding the virus—even though health reports have said the delta variant generates more than a thousand times the viral load of previous variants, in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
The Virginia Department of Health also released on Monday a website that shows COVID-19 attack rates by vaccination and age. Available at virginia.gov/coronavirus/2021/08/23/covid-19-attack-rates-by-vaccination-status-and-age/, the website shows hospitalization rates are increasing among younger age groups that have lower vaccination rates. While COVID-19 causes more severe disease in older people, 83 percent of Virginians age 65 and over have been vaccinated compared with 18 percent of those under age 18.
The state health department also plans to start listing again the names of long-term care facilities with virus outbreaks. It took down that website last month when Virginia’s state of emergency order expired, but health officials have decided to bring it back “due to the rapid spread of the delta variant and the increase in cases and outbreaks across the state,” according to the state health department.
Data will include all outbreaks reported since Aug. 1.
