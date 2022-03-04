Bridge closed in Caroline County

A Caroline County bridge has been closed for replacement after recent inspections uncovered safety issues.

The bridge is on Cool Water Drive, which is closed at Polecat Creek, the Virginia Department of Transportation said Thursday in a news release. A five-mile detour has been established.

VDOT said preliminary work was already underway for the replacement of the span, which was listed as structurally deficient with a four-ton weight restriction.

The project has been “accelerated due to the bridge closure,” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in the release.

The project is slated to be advertised in the summer, with the new bridge slated to open in September 2023.

Around 450 vehicles used Cool Water Drive daily, according to VDOT.

