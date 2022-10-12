Bridge work to cause overnight I-95 delays

Interstate 95 travelers should expect overnight delays this week in the Fredericksburg area.

The Virginia Department of Transportation sent out alerts late last week for full traffic stops in Spotsylvania County related to the demolition of the U.S. 17 overpass for a widening project.

VDOT sent out another alert Tuesday about similar overnight I–95 traffic stops in the work zone of the American Legion Bridge replacement in Stafford County.

Lane closures in both work zones are scheduled to start at 10 p.m. each night and full traffic stops of up to 30 minutes will be in effect between midnight and 3 a.m. through early Friday.

The American Legion bridge is being rebuilt to handle the widening of I-95 as part of the 10-mile express lanes extension. The traffic stops will allow crews to set beams on the concrete piers.

Demolition of the old U.S. 17 bridge is expected to last four weeks, according to VDOT.

The first half of the new bridge over I–95 is ready, and traffic was recently shifted onto the new span so work can start on the southbound side of the new bridge. The lanes in the completed half of the new span will eventually serve northbound traffic.

Crews started work on the demolition project Tuesday.

There also will be single lane closures this week in the area of the Rappahannock River bridge where crews are pouring concrete on the new span for the northbound Rappahannock River crossing project, which is adding three new lanes to the interstate in that direction.