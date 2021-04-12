Bridge work to impact U.S. 17 traffic

Full traffic stoppages are scheduled several nights this week so crews can install steel beams on the Interstate 95 span being built over U.S. 17 in Stafford County.
Support Local Journalism
Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, alternating single-lane closures are scheduled for U.S. 17 between Sanford Drive and Short Street while crews position equipment, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Full stoppages of up to 30 minutes are scheduled for between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.
All lanes are scheduled to be open by 7 the following mornings.
The work is part of the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project on I-95.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.