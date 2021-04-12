 Skip to main content
Bridge work to impact U.S. 17 traffic
Full traffic stoppages are scheduled several nights this week so crews can install steel beams on the Interstate 95 span being built over U.S. 17 in Stafford County.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, alternating single-lane closures are scheduled for U.S. 17 between Sanford Drive and Short Street while crews position equipment, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Full stoppages of up to 30 minutes are scheduled for between 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

All lanes are scheduled to be open by 7 the following mornings.

The work is part of the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project on I-95.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

