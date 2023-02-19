Settle named Culpeper police chief

Former Culpeper Police Maj. Christopher Settle, 48, was recently named the new police chief. Settle, a Culpeper native, replaces longtime former Chief Chris Jenkins, who retired in January.

Settle was selected from a pool of internal candidates, according to a news release from Mary Brunner, the town’s human resources director.

“It’s an honor to be named only the 6th Police Chief in the department’s 67 year history,” Settle said in a statement. “The Culpeper Police Department is committed to following the leadership and direction of Chief Jenkins and will continue to serve our community in any way we can.”

During his career with the Culpeper Police Department, Settle has worked patrol, investigations, and with the narcotics and gang task force. He has also served as the accreditation manager for the department.

Settle and his wife, Kelsey, have two sons, Harrison and Grant.

Fauquier fire chief announces retirement

Fauquier County Fire Chief Darren Stevens has announced his retirement after an almost 35-year career with the county, effective March 31.

Stevens has served as a firefighter, paramedic, training officer, captain, fire marshal and assistant chief. He was hired as fire chief in August 2016.

“Being part of this organization and watching it grow from three mobile paramedics to over 150 highly skilled and dedicated first responders has been an incredible journey, leading this group for the past seven years has been both an honor and privilege,” said Stevens in a news release.

Over the next month, the county will begin the process for hiring of a new chief.