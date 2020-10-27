Brilliant fall foliage and safety of outdoors bring throngs to Shenandoah National Park

“Two weekends ago, we had 14,000 cars coming into the park on the weekend,” Comer said. “On that same weekend in 2019, we had 7,000. And that’s just cars, not people, and very few people come to the park alone. It probably averages three times that number of people visiting.”

Neal Lewis, a visual information specialist for the park who works with Comer, spends a lot of time taking photos and videos of the park at all hours of the day and night.

“I go up the mountains before sunrise, and before COVID, I never would see another soul up there at 5 a.m.,” he said. “Now I see people all the time at that hour. By 9:30 or 10, even on the weekdays, the overlooks and trail heads are packed with cars spilling out onto the drive. And on weekends it’s even busier.”

While staffers have been able to serve most of the visitors’ needs, there are strains that big crowds put on the systems at a time when COVID has also been requiring more sanitation of facilities.

“In a national park, you have to work a little harder on some things, like trash. In a city park, there will be trash cans every 50 feet. We don’t do that, because it impedes the view and because of the challenge of picking up trash along 105 miles,” she said.