Brisben Center's Mobility Mentoring program helps residents break the cycle of poverty

There is an initial 6-hour training session for mentors, followed by four weeks of follow-up sessions, Adrian said.

Mentors are supposed to meet with their mentees twice a month for one year, including after they leave the shelter.

Courtney Parker, one of the Brisben Center’s initial Mobility Mentors, said she was attracted to the program because she was looking for a different way to help.

Despite working full time for an area social services department, Parker was looking to give back to the community in a deeper, more meaningful way.

She was paired in 2019 with a Brisben Center resident, a single mother with two children. In the year of their mentorship, the woman moved from the shelter to a hotel and then into an apartment, and got a full-time job with benefits.

“It was not hard to make the commitment because she wanted to do the work,” Parker said. “I asked her, how do you want me to help?

“It works because there is no judgment, and it has to be that way,” Parker continued.