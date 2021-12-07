Brisben Center's Mobility Mentoring program helps residents break the cycle of poverty

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Doug and Alyce Sanders and their four children were living in a hotel in Stafford County.
Life was a tangle of stressors with one overarching worry—would they be able to cobble together enough money from Doug’s construction job to pay the rent that week?
“We were always stressed,” Doug Sanders said. “I was doing everything I could except for committing a crime to stay alive. Something had to change.”
Last year, something did change—Sanders was laid off from his job during the lockdown and the family could no longer afford the hotel room.
“With four kids, we had no place to go,” he said. “I made the phone call [to the Thurman Brisben Center] and got lucky.”
Some might say that living in a homeless shelter was a low point in their lives. For the Sanderses, it was an opportunity to pause, take a breath and “reprogram our whole lives,” Alyce Sanders said. “We got a chance and we ran with it.”
The Sanderses credit the Brisben Center’s Mobility Mentoring program with helping them escape poverty.
With guidance and cheerleading from their volunteer mentors, Rick Nehrboss and Chantel Brooks, they have moved their family out of the shelter and into an apartment of their own in Fredericksburg.
Doug Sanders has a job in construction, making an hourly wage that is $6 more than it was before the pandemic, and Alyce Sanders is enrolled in Germanna Community College’s nursing program.
“The secret sauce is that [Mobility Mentoring] is putting participants in the driver’s seat,” said Elisabeth Babcock, president and CEO of Economic Mobility Pathways—or EMPath—the Boston-based nonprofit that developed the Mobility Mentoring program.
“[Participants] know what their challenges are and what their goals are,” Babcock said in an interview with The Free Lance–Star. “The mentors help the participants do what they want to do anyway—not what they are told to do.”
Babcock said Mobility Mentoring developed out of “an embarrassment.” In 2006, shortly after joining EMPath, she was tasked with finding a person who had successfully moved out of poverty to speak at an annual fundraising luncheon.
“I couldn’t find one,” she said. “There was not one that we had helped move completely out of poverty. That made me sit down and rethink our approach, and after years of research, we came up with this.”
Mobility Mentoring—which was implemented in 2009 and is now being used globally by both EMPath and community partners such as the Brisben Center to assist more than 2 million participants, according to EMPath’s website—is based on research into how the brain functions under stress.
Research has found that stress impairs some of the executive functions—a term referring to a set of mental skills that are required to plan, focus, follow directions and handle emotions.
Specifically, stress negatively affects working memory, flexible thinking and the ability to focus on a task, according to a 2016 analysis of multiple studies into the affects of stress on the brain published in the journal Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews.
“[Poverty] is a battle on multiple fronts—shelter, health, money, education, career,” Babcock said. “You need strong decision-making skills to attack these instead of just playing whack-a-mole.”
Yet the stress of poverty impairs the executive function required to plan such a multipronged attack.
Trauma such as abuse, neglect and violence also impairs the development of executive function, according to the Harvard University Center on the Developing Child, and people experiencing homelessness are more likely to have past experience with trauma.
The goal of Mobility Mentoring is to help those in poverty improve executive function so they can attain the goals needed to move out of poverty.
“It starts with a framework looking at the full range of steps to self-sufficiency and helps the participant think about multiple problems at the same time,” Babcock said. “The coaching approach is not case management. The participant is the boss and the coach is a partner.”
Data collected by EMPath from its Mobility Mentoring partners show that it is successful. Families who are coached for three to five years double their earnings and 75 percent complete new degrees, “doubling and tripling the success rates” of the population as a whole, Babcock said.
Brisben Center Executive Director Dave Cooper brought Mobility Mentoring to the shelter in 2019.
“I thought it would be a great fit,” he said. “We were continuing to house residents, but they kept coming back to the shelter at rates of 50 percent. We can’t keep spending money to house people multiple times.”
The Brisben Center received a grant from the late Doris Buffett’s Sunshine Lady Foundation to establish Mobility Mentoring. The grant pays for a full-time staff member, Janine Adrian, to coordinate the program.
EMPath pairs a paid staff member with up to 15 participants for coaching, but the Brisben Center decided to pair one trained volunteer mentor with one shelter resident.
There is an initial 6-hour training session for mentors, followed by four weeks of follow-up sessions, Adrian said.
Mentors are supposed to meet with their mentees twice a month for one year, including after they leave the shelter.
Courtney Parker, one of the Brisben Center’s initial Mobility Mentors, said she was attracted to the program because she was looking for a different way to help.
Despite working full time for an area social services department, Parker was looking to give back to the community in a deeper, more meaningful way.
She was paired in 2019 with a Brisben Center resident, a single mother with two children. In the year of their mentorship, the woman moved from the shelter to a hotel and then into an apartment, and got a full-time job with benefits.
“It was not hard to make the commitment because she wanted to do the work,” Parker said. “I asked her, how do you want me to help?
“It works because there is no judgment, and it has to be that way,” Parker continued.
Rick Nehrboss, who was paired with Doug Sanders, had been a weekly volunteer at the Brisben Center, but he also wanted to connect with a resident in a more meaningful way.
“I’d help someone create a résumé and then I’d lose track of them,” he said. “I wanted the opportunity to sit with someone longer term.”
Nehrboss began mentoring Sanders in April and ranks the experience as “way up there.”
“I get a lot of satisfaction, being able to help directly,” Nehrboss said.
Alyce Sanders said her mentor, Chantel Brooks—who learned about Mobility Mentoring through a local NAACP branch—helped her “get her voice back.”
“At first, she’d ask me what my goals were, and I’d say, I want this or that for my husband and kids,” Sanders said. “She asked, ‘But what about you?’ And I thought, what about me?”
Sanders said she abandoned her goal of attending nursing school eight years ago, but Brooks helped her refocus on that goal and work to attain it. She will begin nursing program coursework at Germanna this spring.
“Alyce is amazing,” Brooks said. “Our meetings are like hanging out with a friend. I’m so proud of her. [Rick and I] are [Doug and Alyce’s] biggest cheerleaders.”
Cooper said the shelter would like to be able to offer Mobility Mentoring to all residents, but a lack of mentors and staff means residents must be referred to the program after 30 days in the shelter.
There are four shelter residents and 18 former residents participating in the program, Adrian said.
Cooper said the Brisben Center views Mobility Mentoring as “a valuable part of our organization” and would love to expand the program’s impact with participation from other local organizations.
