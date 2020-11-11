Broadband coming for up to 4,800 rural Stafford homes

Stafford County School Superintendent Scott Kizner said the new broadband service will be a tremendous benefit to families with schoolchildren who have been learning virtually since the beginning of the school year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Kizner hailed the waiver of installation fees as good news for families who need help financially.

“One of the challenges that we’ve discovered since the school system has been teaching virtually is making sure equity is in the forefront,” said Kizner. “That means every child has access [to broadband], and not limit children’s opportunities for conditions that they can’t control. This is real positive news.”

The standard, basic installation fee for the new broadband service is $532.76, which includes the necessary equipment. Service comes in a variety of available speeds for customers to choose from. KGI’s website notes that if additional special equipment is needed during the installation, the technician assigned to the job will advise the customer of the specifics and any additional costs that may be required.

Recurring monthly fees range from $79.99 per month for up to 25 Mbps download and up to 3 Mbps upload, to $199.99 for up to 150 Mbps download and up to 50 Mbps upload. A detailed breakdown of costs and other details are available on the KGI website.