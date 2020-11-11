Broadband coming for up to 4,800 rural Stafford homes

A $525,000 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act grant recently awarded to Stafford County means high-speed broadband internet service will be available soon for nearly 5,000 residents in the western portion of the county.
County officials said the new service, aimed at homes in the rural Hartwood and Rock Hill districts, should be fully operational shortly after Christmas.
“For the purposes of the grant, the tower will be live, and the system must be ready for distribution to customers by Dec. 25,” said Michele Wido, president of KGI Communications, the King George firm that will provide the new service. “It’s good anticipation for when they get their Smart TVs and all their fun things for Christmas. They can feel confident that they’ll have internet.”
In summer 2019, KGI was the only broadband provider to respond to the county’s solicitation to bring broadband to homes in the Widewater region of the county through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative. Those eligible 727 rural customers will have internet service available within the next few weeks.
“By December, all of that will be turned on,” said Wido.
In early October, Gov. Ralph Northam announced $30 million in unused CARES Act funding was available to fast-track broadband access across the state, according to Mike Cannon, chief technology officer for the county. As a result, the county’s Economic Development Department issued the contract for the new broadband service to KGI Communications.
On Nov. 4, Cannon told supervisors the county received the CARES Act funds for the project, just two weeks after submitting its application for the grant.
KGI will lease space on two towers in the county to serve as distribution points of the broadband signal to customers. One of the towers is located in the 300 block of Poplar Road, the other in the 100 block of Crestwood Lane. Cannon said the towers are primarily used by cellular carriers. Although the initial round of new broadband service will provide a fresh signal to thousands of homes when it goes online, Cannon said that number could climb even higher.
“The [broadband] radios going up can support up to 4,800 customers that want to connect,” said Cannon. “After that, it would be up to KGI. If they wanted to put more radio capacity on those towers, they could.”
Also included in the latest grant are 250 home receiving units intended for families enrolled in the Free and Reduced Meal Program. Wido said the basic home installation fee of more than $500 will be waived for those customers.
“It’ll be on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Cannon. “We’re working with the schools to help coordinate that, so students can be notified about that opportunity.”
In most cases, a family of five earning $56,758 or less qualifies for meal benefits, according to the Stafford Schools’ website.
Stafford County School Superintendent Scott Kizner said the new broadband service will be a tremendous benefit to families with schoolchildren who have been learning virtually since the beginning of the school year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Kizner hailed the waiver of installation fees as good news for families who need help financially.
“One of the challenges that we’ve discovered since the school system has been teaching virtually is making sure equity is in the forefront,” said Kizner. “That means every child has access [to broadband], and not limit children’s opportunities for conditions that they can’t control. This is real positive news.”
The standard, basic installation fee for the new broadband service is $532.76, which includes the necessary equipment. Service comes in a variety of available speeds for customers to choose from. KGI’s website notes that if additional special equipment is needed during the installation, the technician assigned to the job will advise the customer of the specifics and any additional costs that may be required.
Recurring monthly fees range from $79.99 per month for up to 25 Mbps download and up to 3 Mbps upload, to $199.99 for up to 150 Mbps download and up to 50 Mbps upload. A detailed breakdown of costs and other details are available on the KGI website.
The technology being used for the project is fixed wireless. Fixed wireless broadband is sent from towers to receivers installed on customer’s homes. Wido said the typical range of the signal is about five miles from each tower.
Residents interested in the broadband service should contact KGI at 540/709-7070, or visit kgicomm.com and click on residential. From there, select the Stafford, then Western Stafford links.
