'Brood X' cicada swarm expected soon in Fredericksburg area

Mussey said the cicadas won’t be rising in King George County or the Northern Neck.

Mussey noted that the emergence areas of the cicadas is “kinda sporadic,” so it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where the insects will appear.

“It’s not like they know where the county line starts,” Mussey said.

There are three broods of periodic cicadas that appear on rigid schedules in different years, but Brood X is one of the largest and most noticeable, according to the AP. There also are annual cicadas, but they appear in much smaller numbers.

After the Brood X cicadas emerge from the ground, the young insects will race to climb trees where they can shed their skins and emerge as black bugs with orange-rimmed wings and big red eyes with tiny black pupils.

Forest animals will feast on many of the cicadas.

Those that survive have a clear agenda.

The males, seeking mates, will clamber among the treetops and send out their love songs—a loud and persistent chorus of whirring rattles.