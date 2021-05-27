Brooke Point carpentry students built a new home. Stafford firefighters burned it down

There was a catastrophic house fire in Stafford County last week. The blaze started in a first floor bedroom and raged throughout the two-story house before the structure collapsed into a charred and smoking pile.
Luckily, no one was hurt, since the house was just a few feet tall and the burn was a demonstration of fire dynamics put on by the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department, Company 2, for Brooke Point High School students and staff.
Carpentry students at the high school built the model for the fire department to use to train firefighters and the public on the way fire spreads through a house.
This is the second year the students have built a model home for the fire department, carpentry teacher Steve Pavey said.
“We have a set of plans that we go by, with certain parameters—different compartments and doors that slide,” Pavey said. “They [have] a specific purpose for the demonstrations.”
Pavey said the project teaches students how to read a set of plans in addition to carpentry skills such as measurement, cutting and assembly.
Students constructed a model house last year, but were not able to view a live demonstration, Pavey said.
Capt. Allen Heaser of fire Company 2 said model homes are teaching tools for how a house fire works.
“We can talk about stages of fire, fire dynamics and extreme behavior like backdrafts, smoke explosions and flashes,” Heaser told Brooke Point students and staff during the demonstration last Thursday afternoon. “We can talk about the stages of fire—where it begins and where it ends.”
The live burn started in a first-floor bedroom. By sliding doors inside the model home open and closed, Heaser was able to show how a blaze can spread easily if doors are left open, providing pathways for the fire, and how it be contained if most doors are kept shut.
“A big thing is ventilation,” Heaser said. “We start opening and closing these doors and everything starts changing with the fire. It can get very violent or go to less of an extreme event.”
The model house fire was initially fueled by paper and cardboard, but the firefighters added polystyrene to simulate many of the synthetics that are part of modern-day house construction.
“Most of our houses these days are all plastics,” Heaser said. “With plastics, once it heats up, it starts off-gassing and now we’re talking about a flammable fuel.”
Heaser and his team demonstrated how the dense, black smoke from burning polymers can catch fire, causing a fire to leap from one floor of the house to another, escalating and making it more difficult to contain.
“Fire grows twice its size every minute unchecked,” he said.
Once the fire made its way into the model house’s attic, where it was fed by wind, it was officially out of control, Heaser said.
“Wind can be our worst enemy,” he said.
Pavey said he hopes to continue the partnership between Brooke Point carpentry students and the county’s volunteer firefighters in years to come. He said it was “awesome” watching the house burn, but more importantly, it was a learning experience for the students.
“It’s really going to benefit the kids in terms of what they learn [in terms of fire safety] and carpentry,” he said.
