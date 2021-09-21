Brother of George Floyd to speak at Germanna event

Last summer, the murder of George Floyd while in police custody catapulted many into activism—among them Floyd's own younger brother, Philonise, who went from working as a truck driver to advocating against systemic racism through his own nonprofit in a matter of months.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., Floyd will speak at a virtual event hosted by Germanna Community College about that pivotal moment and how he plans to ensure that his brother didn't die in vain.

Floyd's talk is part of a series of free Community Conversations the college is hosting this fall.

"This is what Community Conversations is about—to exercise our deep desire for continuous learning through the stories of others," Germanna President Janet Gullickson said in a press release. "As the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King said, 'Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter.' What happened to Mr. Floyd matters. We cannot be silent."

Floyd co-founded the Philonise and Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change after his brother's murder.