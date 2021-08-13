Bus confusion results in two children wandering Stafford neighborhood

The Stafford school division had not responded Friday morning to several requests for comment on the incidents.

Transportation woes plagued the first week of Stafford’s 2021–22 school year. The division is short more than 40 bus drivers and many students did not have assigned buses for the first few days of school. Parents have reported delays of two hours and buses that never arrive.

School staff told the School Board on Tuesday that they are working to consolidate bus routes and improve communication with families.

A survey went out to parents this week to determine how many students actually need bus transportation. Responses are due Sunday by 8 p.m.

Classes started in Stafford on Monday, but Midthun said Wednesday was her daughter’s first day riding the bus.

“My husband picked her up and dropped her off the first two days because of all the issues with the buses,” she said. “But [on Wednesday] we thought we’d try the bus.”

She said her daughter was wearing a white wrist band to indicate that she was a kindergartner and should not be allowed off the bus without someone there to meet her.