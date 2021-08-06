Bus crash closes I-95 northbound lanes in Caroline

Update (1:42 p.m.): The lanes are open, with the shoulder still closed. Backups are more than seven miles long.
Original Post
A crash involving a bus has closed two lanes of northbound Interstate 95 and the left shoulder near mile marker 115 in Caroline County, the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The crash site is about three miles south of the Thornburg exit.
VDOT said backups had reached six miles and warned drivers to expect delays.
No details have been released about the crash.
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
