Bus crash closes I-95 northbound lanes in Caroline

Update (1:42 p.m.): The lanes are open, with the shoulder still closed. Backups are more than seven miles long.

Original Post

A crash involving a bus has closed two lanes of northbound Interstate 95 and the left shoulder near mile marker 115 in Caroline County, the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash site is about three miles south of the Thornburg exit.

VDOT said backups had reached six miles and warned drivers to expect delays.

No details have been released about the crash.

Check back later for updates.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.