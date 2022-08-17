Bushrod wants to tackle Ralph Bunche restoration

The air in the government boardroom was charged with hope, excitement and a celebrity buzz Tuesday night as King George County native Jermon Bushrod, part of the New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl championship team, returned to his hometown to tackle an issue that’s loomed for decades.

He wants to offer the support of his foundation, Visualize & Rize, as well as personal donations and whatever capital he can muster from his network of connections, to help restore the aging Ralph Bunche High School. It was built in 1949 to house the county’s Black students after King George parents sued for an equal facility for their children, but has been closed for decades and has started to deteriorate. There have been several attempts over the years to renovate the building but none have gotten off the ground.

Bushrod, whose father, Jerry, attended the school for a year, believes the mission to bring the facility back to its former glory, and to provide educational and athletic opportunities for young and old in King George and surrounding localities, meshes perfectly with his foundation.

“I enjoyed my NFL career,” he said after presenting a slide show to the Board of Supervisors. “I had highs, I had lows, a Super Bowl win, accolades and other awards. To be part of a journey of this magnitude with a team of motivated individuals, upon competition, would be the most impact and meaningful of my life.”

Supervisors voted unanimously to approve partnerships, and to draw up the legal memorandums, among Bushrod’s foundation and the county, which owns the building, and the Ralph Bunche Alumni Association. Supervisor Annie Cupka was champing at the bit to make the motion, after Bushrod’s presentation, and fellow board members Cathy Binder and Richard Granger immediately seconded it.

Alumni members in the audience clapped after the motion was doubly seconded and again after the vote. Bushrod proceeded to pose for pictures, give out hugs and handshakes and sign autographs for anyone who wanted one, including Supervisor T.C. Collins, who noted the special appearance earlier in the meeting.

“It’s not very often we get the presence of a Super Bowl NFL champion right here in front of us, King George’s own son, Mr. Bushrod, to give a presentation and be a part of a forward-thinking organization,” Collins said. “You started out in King George playing football ... and you became famous, but you never left your home roots and you’ve always been humble and want to help the young people in your community.”

Bushrod, who turns 38 on Friday, didn’t announce the amount of his donation. He told The Free Lance–Star before Tuesday’s meeting that he wanted to secure the support from the Board of Supervisors first, then go from there. A newly appointed Ralph Bunche Advisory Committee, composed of people in the community who are interested in the renovation, was reinstated in June to come up with a plan and seek out funding sources.

Bushrod say announcements will be made in coming weeks about the financial aspects of the partnership. But one change he did announce is the name of the facility.

“The Ralph Bunche Visualize and Rize Center really has a nice ring to it,” he said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the former offensive lineman sat in the front row of the audience next to Claudette Jordon, president of the school’s alumni association. She introduced him “as the most important guy in the house tonight. We’re happy to have him.”

Bushrod raised the microphone as high as it would go, but still spent most of the presentation leaning his 6-foot 5-inch frame over the podium.

When Chairman Jeff Stonehill noted that he’d been sitting near a New York Giants fan—Sheriff Chris Giles—Bushrod joked that he and the sheriff would have to talk later.

The first slide in his presentation showed him in a New Orleans uniform, carrying the King George County flag around the stadium after the team’s Super Bowl win in 2010. He started his foundation that same year and since then, has raised more than $1.1 million. Student–athletes in 13 communities in four states—Virginia and the places he played professional football for 12 years—have received 300 scholarships. Two-thirds of the recipients were from King George and surrounding areas, Bushrod said Tuesday.

He said his foundation focuses on educational and athletic opportunities, to provide students the tools to reach their full potential. Bushrod also has supported athletic programs at King George High School, held annual football camps there, led toy drives and provided holiday meals.

He and his family also have raised money for the Liv4thecure Foundation, which researches chromosomal disorders. He and his wife, Jessica, lost their third child, Jordyn Lynn, to such a syndrome in October 2018. The couple has four living children, ages 10 months to 10 years, and Bushrod keeps busy at their Florida home with coaching their teams and doing a preseason announcer “gig” with the Saints on Fox Sports.

Bushrod told the newspaper he’ll continue with the scholarships and annual football camp and celebrity golf tournament, but that he sees the work on the Ralph Bunche school as one with a “long-lasting and tangible impact.” He’s wanted his foundation to have a space where students, as well as people of varying ages, could be involved with athletics or tutoring programs, take classes on nutrition or new technology or have a place to work out.

On his regular visits to King George, Bushrod said he often drove by the vacant Ralph Bunche building and wondered why “there’s never any action there.” When he heard about the new focus to restore the facility, he contacted Jordon, who gladly put him in touch with people who could show him around the school.

“As I’ve gotten the opportunity to learn more and more about the history from the Alumni Association, the history is so rich and the message is so rich and why it was put there as a whole, is monumental,” he said. “They were in a place to help a certain demographic that needed people and resources to help them.”

He believes the current mission is similar, but the “revamp” will be different. Instead of building a new school, the restoration will focus on providing places in the restored space where people can learn about the history through an interactive museum, as well as improve their own well-being.

He’s looking to set up a training facility in the large auxiliary building, which he said already has the look of such a facility.

Bushrod also spoke at length, during the board meeting and with The Free Lance–Star, about “the power in collaboration” and the more motivated minds that come together to help with the restoration, the better. At Tuesday’s meeting, people in the audience nodded in agreement as he spoke.

“It will be a big mountain to climb, but I think together we can go farther,” he said.

King George recently paid an architectural firm to update the cost of restoring the building, which has a leaky roof, asbestos and mold problems and isn’t compliant with the American Disabilities Act. The current estimate is about $7.5 million.

However, the school has “good bones, no arthritis at all,” Jordon said during a tour last month.

The county received a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to replace the roof and that work is expected to start next month. King George also applied for a second grant for the same amount from the NPS to deal with mold issues.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors moved forward with applying for another grant, worth $1 million, from the Industrial Revitalization Fund for other preservation efforts at the school.