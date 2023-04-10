Stafford Monster Mini Golf will hold a fundraiser Thursday to benefit the families of the six people — three children and three adults — killed March 27 during the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

From noon to 9 p.m., 100% of all mini golf admissions will be donated to the families of the victims, said owner Chris Ahn.

"Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who were lost as well as those who must go on, and we hope that they will find peace in the wake of this heartbreaking occurrence," he said.

Monster Mini Golf recently opened at 308 Worth Ave. in Stafford, and is an indoor entertainment center with an 18-hole glow-in-the-dark miniature golf course, bowling, arcade and laser maze.