A Fredericksburg detective is investigating a local woman suspected of stealing more than $318,000 from a city-based business, court records show.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the owner of the Tagare Corporation on Lafayette Boulevard contacted city police last month after noticing a discrepancy in one of the accounts they manage.

She researched the matter further and discovered that a former employee had written several checks against that account and others. The employee is named in court records, but has not yet been charged.

The affidavit written by Detective Johnny Wright states that the employee was hired sometime in 2020 to keep track of various accounts the company manages. The employee and the owner are the only people who had access to the accounts over the two and a half-year period the thefts are believed to have taken place.

The owner recently sent Wright a box of documents highlighting fraudulent checks and charges against the eight accounts that were managed by the employee. The employee, who had an annual salary of $50,000, is accused of using the accounts to make unauthorized payments to such things as Cox Communications, the Stafford County Treasurer’s Office, T-Mobile, Kohls, Capital One, a finance company and a credit card company.

Wright wrote that the checks were forged or signed electronically by the employee, and were cashed by multiple other people, including the employee’s husband and ex-husband.

About 50 checks were cashed by the husband, the affidavit states, for a total of nearly $87,000.

The affidavit states that Wright is in the process of speaking to representatives of the various companies regarding the expenditures attributed to the former employee, who received a suspended sentence in Henrico County after being convicted of felony larceny in 2017.