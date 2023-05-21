Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently named Lee Brock as principal engineering manager. In this new role, Brock will lead and coordinate the engineering, design and construction efforts for REC’s large-scale power projects. Brock holds a Bachelor of Engineering in electrical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and is a licensed professional engineer in both Virginia and New Jersey. She brings 43 years of experience in the electric utility industry with her.
top story
Fredericksburg-area business notes: May 22, 2023
Related to this story
Most Popular
The impact of COVID-19 has led to declines in patient safety in hospitals nationwide, according to The Leapfrog Group.
A Fredericksburg detective is investigating a local woman suspected of stealing more than $318,000 from a city-based business, court records show.
RICHMOND — Rent in all but five Virginia counties increased in a 10-year period, according to a Capital News Service analysis of U.S. Census B…
A roundup of news and notes pertaining to businesses in the Fredericksburg region.
A roundup of news and notes pertaining to businesses in the Fredericksburg region.