The Virginia Black Business Directory will host the Virginia Black Business Expo & Conference from Aug. 11-13 at the Fredericksburg Expo and Conference Center, showcasing more than 115 businesses from Virginia, D.C. and Maryland. Keynote speaker Quinn Conyers will share her insights and experiences as an event emcee for organizations such as Nike, TedX and others. The event, coinciding with National Black Business Month, will feature workshops, panel discussions, a career fair, a Black art festival and food trucks. Other events include: The Great Blacksby Gala on Saturday night, featuring recording artist Keke Wyatt; Live Jazz & R&B Brunch on Sunday; and the After “Skate” Party on Sunday, featuring celebrity skate instructor “PUSH,” known for training R&B artist Usher. VABBD is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the growth and success of Black-owned businesses in Virginia. For tickets, visit vablackbusinessexpo.org.

Process Over Prize Academy, a dynamic and innovative martial arts academy, celebrated its grand opening in Stafford with an official ribbon cutting ceremony July 8. The business, located at 11 Hope Road, Suite 207, offers a comprehensive range of Jiu-jitsu programs designed to cater to all ages and skill levels. “Our goal is to create a positive and inclusive space where individuals can develop their skills, enhance their fitness, and gain the confidence to overcome challenges both on and off the mats. We believe that Jiu-jitsu has the power to transform lives, and we are excited to embark on this journey with our students,” said owner Martin Thomas. To learn more, visit larutinallc.com.

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the seventh annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast on Aug. 23, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Convention Center. Awards that will be presented, include Heroism (Gold, Silver or Bronze Awards; Meritorious Civilian Award); Investigative (Excellence in Criminal Investigation Award; Merit Award; The Business of First Responding Award); and the Citizen Valor Award. Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Alisicia Andrews will provide the keynote address. To register for the breakfast or become a sponsor, contact Siera Rogers at events@fxbgchamber.org

Debra Balestreri, of Corgi Clay, LLC./Corgi Clay Art Center LLC., is opening an arts center focused on education in the ceramic arts in North Stafford. A soft opening will occur this month, with several one-day workshops for kids and adults, tours of the new space and an exhibit of teacher artwork and more. “This has been a long journey; nearly 2.5 years. I am so excited to bring this space to Stafford County and have been so humbled by the support this community has shown me over the years,” said Balestreri, who began a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to help develop this space in 2021. Corgi Clay Art Center is due to open in September, with a grand opening Labor Day Weekend. To learn more, visit corgiclayartcenter.com.

SYNERGY HomeCare has opened a location in Fredericksburg at 500 Westwood Office Park. The company is owned and operated by Beata Alghabra, with husband Jalal Alghabra. “Caring for others and being able to improve someone’s quality of life has always been a passion of mine,” said Beata. “There’s no better feeling than to know you’re making a positive impact in people’s lives by inspiring them to lead independent lives.” The homecare franchise offers a wide array of services to its clients, including in-home care, post-surgery assistance, child care, backup care and more. The company will serve the surrounding communities of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Culpeper, Orange and Caroline. To learn more, visit synergyhomecare.com.