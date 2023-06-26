Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division has welcomed 85 new hires to its workforce, and recently held the center’s largest new employee orientation to date. A majority of the 85 new workers are summer interns, according to a news release from the division. On the first day of orientation, Dahlgren Commanding Officer Capt. Philip Mlynarski welcomed the group and led the new employees through their oath of office. Topics covered during the orientation included career planning, records and performance management, safety and security. The new hires also learned about other departments, met with fellow department representatives and asked questions about their new jobs.

Germanna Together Gala, an event celebrating the contributions of Dr. Patti Lisk, will be held July 15 from 6-11 p.m. at Woolen Mill, 203 Ford St., Fredericksburg. Lisk, the college’s dean of nursing and health technologies, has dedicated nearly 40 years of her professional career to educating future nurses at Germanna. To become a sponsor or purchase tickets, go to germanna.edu/gala.

Earlier this month, Wawa celebrated its 25th anniversary in Virginia with a celebration at its new store at 860 Richmond Highway in Stafford County. About one week later, the convenience store opened another location near Spotsylvania Courthouse. Both grand opening events included a ribbon-cutting, local officials, T-shirt giveaways, free coffee and other activities.

Derek Pierson was recently promoted to manager of procurement at Northern Neck Electric Cooperative. Pierson, who has had roles in the engineering and operations department, began his career at NNEC as a member service representative in 2005. He will lead the warehouse team and manage the purchasing of tools and materials to keep NNEC’s crews equipped, according to a news release from the cooperative.

Full Distance Brewing at Merritt Business Park in the Quantico Corporate Center celebrated its grand opening over Memorial Day weekend. Located less than 10 minutes outside the Marine Corps Base Quantico, the new Stafford County business is an 8134 SF craft brewery with a taproom and outdoor patio. CEO and founder Doug Meyer is an avid beer enthusiast and a former Marine, Ironman triathlete and marathoner, according to a news release from the county.

Two new businesses centered on ax-throwing recently opened in Stafford County. Just Axe-N, an ax-throwing lounge, is now open at 52 Foreston Woods Drive, Suite 110. “At Just Axe-N, we believe in the power of axe throwing to create moments of excitement, achievement, and connection,” said Brandon Figgins, owner and founder. “Our mission is to provide an unparalleled axe throwing experience that combines the thrill of competition, the camaraderie of shared moments, and the joy of personal achievement.” In late May, Relaxe & Throw celebrated its grand opening at Highmark Brewery. The mobile business includes two ax-throwing lanes on an 18-foot mobile trailer, fully caged and equipped with dual throwing targets and LED lighting. “I wanted to bring something new and exciting to my hometown,” said owner Nathan Williams.

Suad’s Majles, a Bahraini coffee shop, recently opened at 2619 Princess Anne St. in downtown Fredericksburg. According to the shop’s Facebook page, the eatery serves dessert, beverages, salads, sandwiches and soft serve.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer recently announced the sale of about 0.75 acres at 1040 Warrenton Road in Stafford. Take 5 Oil Change purchased the site from Berea Market, LLC, for $721,000. This will be the company’s second location in the Fredericksburg region.

McLean-based MITRE Corporation will launch a new drone range in Orange County. As a not-for-profit technology and R&D company, MITRE Corporation connects government, academic and industry partnerships to tackle complex national and global challenges, according to a news release from the county. The Economic Development Authority has entered into a land lease agreement with MITRE for 16 acres in the county-owned Thomas E. Lee Industrial Park, the release states.