Dog Krazy Inc. has announced it will open an eighth location in Chancellor Commons Shopping Center on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County. The new store will offer premium pet supplies, including food, toys and accessories, as well as grooming services. "We are thrilled to bring our furry-friendly experience to Chancellor Commons and welcome all the perfectly naughty dogs (and any other pets) to our new store," stated Dog Krazy founder and president Nancy Guinn in a news release. For more information, visit dogkrazy.com.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently named Mathew L. Anderson as director of substation & transmission engineering and technical services. In this role, Anderson will direct the engineering design, specifications, construction and maintenance of the cooperative’s substations, transmission lines and mobile substations, as well as ensure proper protection of REC’s infrastructure.

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Fredericksburg program graduated its 16th class during a May 19th ceremony at the University of Mary Washington's Stafford campus. Leadership Fredericksburg 2023 Fellows are: Michelle Allen, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center; George Barnick, Fredericksburg Technology; Latasha Brooks, A&B Creative Events; Frank A. Cirioni and John Stroffolino, Germanna Community College; Shannon Eubanks, Stafford County; Matt Fox, Fredericksburg Fire Department; Margo Frazier, Atlantic Union Bank; Geoffrey Greene, SimVentions; Monica Hailey, Atlantic Builders; Abigail Hamilton and Mahogany Hart, Mary Washington Healthcare; Diana Hill, USA Allstars; Tameaka Hood, Flatter Inc.; Melodie Jennings, Healthy Families Rappahannock Area; Jacque Kobuchi, Molly Maid of Stafford/Fredericksburg; Josh McDonald, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; Tracy McPeck, Central Rappahannock Regional Library; Johnny Puckett, Rogers Ford Farm Winery; Kathy Roscoe, Topside Federal Credit Union; Judy Steadman, Micah Ecumenical Ministries; Jeremy Vaughn, University of Mary Washington; Jessica Weber, Rappahannock Goodwill Industries; and Donnie Williams, HDT Expeditionary System.

Each year, Home Builders Association of Virginia honors association members at its annual Conference and Housing Excellence Awards Celebration, which was held recently at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. According to a news release from the Fredericksburg Area Business Association, local members who received awards include Teressa Taylor Griffis of TTG & Associates, who was named Marketing Manager of the Year, and Scott Hine of Union Home Mortgage, who was named Mortgage Professional of the Year. The Fredericksburg Area Builders Association received the Best HBA Education Program award and the Membership Cup.

The Goodwash Express car wash is in the works at 1675 Dixon St., a 1.5-acre site near the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds and Mayfield neighborhood, according to Fredericksburg's Department of Economic Development.

Virginia dairy farmers are working to reignite the connection between consumers and farmers with a revamped national website. The new whereismymilkfrom.com, now owned and operated by Virginia dairy farmers, addresses growing consumer curiosity about where their dairy products originate. Virginia is home to 377 dairy farms and about 70,000 dairy cows.