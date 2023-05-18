All three hospitals in the Fredericksburg area received a “C” grade in the latest report card from a national nonprofit that measures patient safety.

But across the nation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a decline in patient safety and an increase in HAIs, or health care-associated infections, according to The Leapfrog Group. HAIs are infections patients get while being treated for other conditions.

Leapfrog gave Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center some “worse-than-average” scores in all five aspects of patient care evaluated.

The categories range from the number of infections to problems after surgery; safety issues such as patient falls; practices to prevent errors, including communication about medicine or discharge instructions; and the number of hospital staff.

Leapfrog released its spring 2023 Hospital Safety Grade data earlier this month and gave Mary Washington Hospital worse-than-average ratings for all six types of health care-associated infections.

Stafford Hospital had one worse-than-average rating for infections. However, it and Spotsylvania Regional, which had two worse-than-average ratings for infections, didn’t have data available on MRSA. That’s a staph infection caused by a superbug and highly resistant to antibiotics.

MRSA can be found on bed linens and medical equipment and can be transferred if doctors and nurses don’t wash their hands thoroughly between patients, according to Leapfrog.

Not having data available doesn’t mean the hospital is hiding information, Leapfrog stated. Instead, the measure may be related to a service the hospital doesn’t provide or if it had too few cases to report a particular condition.

But there was enough data from hospitals nationwide to show that health care-associated infections spiked to a five-year high during COVID-19 and remain high, according to Leapfrog. The most recent report card covers late 2021 and 2022.

The dramatic rise in infections “should stop hospitals in their tracks — infections like these can be life or death for some patients,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We recognize the tremendous strain the pandemic put on hospitals and their workforce, but alarming findings like these indicate hospitals must recommit to patient safety and build more resilience.”

Mary Washington Healthcare is “reviewing the data, preparing for our next submission of data and creating action plans to address any opportunities,” said Emily Thurston, marketing director.

Leapfrog gives out grades twice a year, in the spring and fall. Since 2020, Mary Washington Hospital has gotten all C’s. Stafford Hospital has had three B’s and three C’s in that timeframe, while Spotsylvania Regional had four B’s in 2020 and 2021, then an A and a C in 2022.

Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital are owned by Mary Washington Healthcare, while Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is owned by HCA Healthcare Virginia.

Whenever a hospital’s score drops during one of these independent evaluations, HCA reviews best practices, focuses on the fundamentals of patient safety and strives to improve, said Jeff Caldwell, associate vice president of communications for HCA Healthcare Capital Division.

“We will review concerns raised in this report and focus on immediate and long-term improvements to address these items,” he said.

Leapfrog looks at 32 measurements that are part of a hospital’s performance or are reported by patients. Stafford Hospital received more “better-than-average” rankings, or 19, followed closely by Spotsylvania Regional, which had 17. Mary Washington had 12.

In addition to the higher incident of patient infections, Leapfrog’s spring ratings found all five categories of measurements declined across the nation with this report card, compared to pre-pandemic numbers. More hospitals received C grades than any other, according to Leapfrog.

Nationwide, 29% of hospitals got an A; 26% got a B; 39% got a C; 6% got a D; and less than 1% got an F.

Virginia ranked ninth in the nation for having the highest percentage of “A” hospitals, according to Leapfrog.

More information about Leapfrog’s safety grade, including a look at how hospitals in the state and nation performed, is available online at hospitalsafetygrade.org.