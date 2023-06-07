On Thursday, Wawa will celebrate its 25th anniversary in Virginia with a grand opening at its new store at 860 Richmond Highway in Stafford County. Wawa officially opened its first store in Virginia in April 1998 in Fredericksburg’s Central Park.

The event, set for 8–11 a.m., will include free coffee at the new store through June 11, free “Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness” T-shirts for the first 100 customers, remarks by local officials, check presentations, and the announcement of the Virginia Local Hero Award, according to a news release from Wawa.

Also at the event, first responders from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Marine Hoagie Builders and Stafford Fire & Rescue will compete to see who can build the most hoagies in three minutes, the release states.

Doors will open and the T-shirt giveaway will begin at 8 a.m. The ribbon-cutting ceremony and hoagie competition will take place about 9 a.m.

Since 1998, Wawa has opened 105 stores in Virginia.