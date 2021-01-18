Caitlyn Brown's family continues to replenish blood supply; drive set for Jan. 23

A junior at Chancellor High School, Caitlyn struggles to keep her blood levels in the normal range. She gets transfusions every two to three weeks at a pediatric clinic at Children’s Hospital of Richmond, where she’s been a patient for almost 18 years and has had “the same wonderful primary doctor, Dr. Gita Massey,” Debbie Brown said.

The teenager also gets weekly infusions at home to boost her immune system and shots about every six weeks to increase her body’s production of white blood cells. Even if she were to get a bone marrow transplant—and her family has weighed that option for years—she’d have other issues from the disorder to deal with the rest of her life, her family said.

Dealing with health issues and need for regular clinic appointments have been heightened by the highly contagious nature of COVID-19. Still, Caitlyn maintains a cheerful and childlike disposition, a trait that connected with members of the community who’ve supported the family’s efforts.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, she experienced some pretty bad anxiety and fear of getting sick, but I think this is common for most of us these days,” her mother said. “She’s worked very hard to manage her anxiety.”