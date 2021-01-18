Caitlyn Brown's family continues to replenish blood supply; drive set for Jan. 23

Caitlyn Brown has been dependent on blood transfusions since 2012, and her parents, Charlie and Debbie Brown, have worked hard to replenish the supply.
Their efforts have paid off in spades as events organized by the Spotsylvania County family have contributed more than three times the amount of blood that Caitlyn has used. The Browns will continue that effort again this month—although no one from the family will be able to attend because Caitlyn is at high risk for COVID-19.
“We will miss seeing everyone,” her mother said, stressing the way the COVID-19 crisis underscores the lifesaving benefits of donations. “The need for blood, especially during these times, is so great, so we hope our event is just as successful.”
The drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 23—Caitlyn’s 18th birthday—at the Knights of Pythias Lodge, 330 Wallace Lane in Spotsylvania. It’s the seventh annual blood drive and bone marrow registry event, which also aims to spread awareness of Caitlyn’s condition, a rare disorder called Diamond Blackfan Anemia that affects the bone marrow.
The annual events have netted 579 units of blood and more than 150 people registered as potential “Be The Match” donors of blood marrow. Caitlyn has received 170 transfusions throughout her life, most in the last eight years since medication stopped being effective.
A junior at Chancellor High School, Caitlyn struggles to keep her blood levels in the normal range. She gets transfusions every two to three weeks at a pediatric clinic at Children’s Hospital of Richmond, where she’s been a patient for almost 18 years and has had “the same wonderful primary doctor, Dr. Gita Massey,” Debbie Brown said.
The teenager also gets weekly infusions at home to boost her immune system and shots about every six weeks to increase her body’s production of white blood cells. Even if she were to get a bone marrow transplant—and her family has weighed that option for years—she’d have other issues from the disorder to deal with the rest of her life, her family said.
Dealing with health issues and need for regular clinic appointments have been heightened by the highly contagious nature of COVID-19. Still, Caitlyn maintains a cheerful and childlike disposition, a trait that connected with members of the community who’ve supported the family’s efforts.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, she experienced some pretty bad anxiety and fear of getting sick, but I think this is common for most of us these days,” her mother said. “She’s worked very hard to manage her anxiety.”
Debbie Brown thanked her lucky stars for the meditation app Headspace, which Caitlyn listens to each time she goes to the outpatient clinic for transfusions. Caitlyn has also started writing a novel after putting ideas together for years and she continues to take classes through Zoom with the Academy of Ballet in Fredericksburg.
The Browns won’t be able to hold a bake sale this year but will continue to raise research funds for the DBA Foundation, which also provides support to families. More information is available at dbafoundation.org.
Those interested in donating blood can make appointments at redcrossblood.org and enter Caitlyn in the “Find a Blood Drive” search field. Walk-ins will be accepted as time allows. Those interested in giving blood should drink plenty of water, eat a good meal, wear a mask and bring a photo identification.
Information on joining the Bone Marrow Registry is available at join.bethematch.org/Caitlyn. It details what’s involved, from swabbing the cheek to getting matched to someone whose life may depend on the donation.
The American Red Cross also reminds donors that it continues to test blood for COVID-19 antibodies, which are then given to patients battling the disease. Anyone who’s recovered from the virus and wants to donate convalescent plasma can register on the Red Cross website.
