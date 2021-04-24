Can data help with regional transportation planning?

The peak morning commuting patterns included data from 56,714 people who either traveled by vehicle (57 percent), Virginia Railway Express (31 percent), vanpool (11 percent) or OmniRide (.39 percent).

Most local workers traveled within the region, accounting for 65 percent of morning commuters.

Northbound commuters ranked second at just under 28 percent. Commuters who headed south (2.5 percent), west (2.4 percent) and east (1.9 percent) comprised a tiny portion of morning traffic.

The other data collection focused on incoming Central Park traffic and outgoing Stafford traffic.

Most traffic that makes its way to Central Park comes from within the immediate FAMPO region: Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Caroline County headed the list of traffic coming from outside the region to Central Park, followed by King George, Orange and Prince William counties.

The data on northwest Stafford focused on destinations. The findings indicate that 84 percent of that traffic remains in the FAMPO region. As for destinations outside the region from that area of the county, Prince William County topped the list, followed by Fairfax, Fauquier, Arlington and Caroline counties.