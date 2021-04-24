Can data help with regional transportation planning?

Technology, especially “big data,” could help planners better develop strategies for the region’s transportation network, according to a presentation last week to the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis said staff analyzed several areas in Stafford County, Central Park and Spotsylvania Towne Centre, as well as commuting patterns. The presentation included data from Central Park and North Stafford.
Ollis said FAMPO is allowed free access to data from Streetlight through the Virginia Department of Transportation. Streetlight collects data from smart phones and navigation systems in vehicles.
FAMPO staff gathered data from Streetlight to show traffic patterns in the area, something Ollis said can help with long-range planning for transportation projects. Ollis said the study used 2019 data because COVID-19 skewed last year’s numbers.
Some Policy Committee members questioned how accurate the data is, wondering, for instance, what happens when several riders have cellphones in one vehicle.
Ollis said staff would look into how the data is parsed.
The presentation focused on traffic leaving the northwestern Stafford County area, the origin of Central Park traffic, and where area residents drive to work.
The peak morning commuting patterns included data from 56,714 people who either traveled by vehicle (57 percent), Virginia Railway Express (31 percent), vanpool (11 percent) or OmniRide (.39 percent).
Most local workers traveled within the region, accounting for 65 percent of morning commuters.
Northbound commuters ranked second at just under 28 percent. Commuters who headed south (2.5 percent), west (2.4 percent) and east (1.9 percent) comprised a tiny portion of morning traffic.
The other data collection focused on incoming Central Park traffic and outgoing Stafford traffic.
Most traffic that makes its way to Central Park comes from within the immediate FAMPO region: Fredericksburg, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties. Caroline County headed the list of traffic coming from outside the region to Central Park, followed by King George, Orange and Prince William counties.
The data on northwest Stafford focused on destinations. The findings indicate that 84 percent of that traffic remains in the FAMPO region. As for destinations outside the region from that area of the county, Prince William County topped the list, followed by Fairfax, Fauquier, Arlington and Caroline counties.
Ollis gave a presentation on changes proposed in the 2020 Census policy, something that he believes could impact funding for the FAMPO region.
The proposed changes are technical, with adjustments Ollis said could impact projected growth rates for area jurisdictions.
“I think the potential is there that some of our jurisdictions—it’s gonna be that you thought your total population was gonna grow by 6 percent; now it’s only gonna grow by 5 1/2,” he said.
The proposed changes, for instance, could shift the Washington area’s urban zone to the north, essentially cutting Stafford from that urban zone. That could curtail funding for the county.
Ollis suggested the Policy Committee support a letter pointing out the impacts to the area during a public comment period, which ends in May. He also asked members to consider having each locality send letters.
“This has the potential to adversely affect transportation funding from the federal government in the future,” Stafford Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer said.
Ollis said staff will have a letter prepared for the next committee meeting.
“I just think we shouldn’t ignore this,” he said. “I believe it’s gonna affect your calculations for funding.”
