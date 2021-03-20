Cancer patient 'able to breathe again' after getting vaccinated

“There’s so many more options opening up for people so who knows where you’re going to get vaccinated?” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district. “It’s extremely exciting for us and the community because more vaccinators means more shots in arms more quickly. It’s a bonus-bonus-bonus for everybody.”

Sisson was so excited to get immunized that she made a special T-shirt for the occasion. In aqua colored letters on the cobalt blue shirt, she declared she was “Educated, Motivated, Vaccinated!” and thanked HOAF. She said it was just what she needed in her ongoing battle.

“I fought this long to stay alive,” she said. “I’m not gonna let some stupid little virus take me out.”

GOING THROUGH TIERS

Even though more sites are becoming available, the COVID-19 vaccine is still restricted to those eligible in the current phase of Tier 1b. That includes people age 65 and older; those age 16 to 64 with various underlying conditions; and certain essential workers.

At least six pharmacies and grocery stores have locations in the Fredericksburg area where people can get vaccinated, and all shots are given by appointments only. No walk-ins are accepted. Doctors’ offices limit the vaccines to their patients.