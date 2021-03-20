Cancer patient 'able to breathe again' after getting vaccinated

For Donneta Sisson, the anxiety over when she would get vaccinated against COVID-19 was similar to her first diagnosis of cancer 13 years ago.
“You kind of like hold your breath, waiting for the other shoe to drop,” she said. “When I got the vaccine, I took a breath, I was able to breathe again.”
Sisson, 58, signed up for the shot in January, waiting and watching as others got inoculated while she worried about her compromised immune system. Like other cancer patients, she was at higher risk for a serious outcome from the virus because her body’s defense was weakened by both cancer and the treatments meant to cure it.
The Westmoreland County woman was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, and it spread to her liver, bones and brain. When she learned her doctors at Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg had the vaccines, she immediately signed up for a shot.
Sisson was the first person to be vaccinated last week at HOAF, one of the first four medical providers in the Rappahannock Area Health District to get doses for patients directly from the Virginia Department of Health. It was a moment of “eureka” for the staff and “a sense of relief for so many patients,” said Jen Sullivan, a manager at HOAF.
As more vaccines make their way into the state, local health officials expect even more doctors’ offices, pharmacies, insurance companies and government agencies, such as the Department of Defense, to provide the shots.
“There’s so many more options opening up for people so who knows where you’re going to get vaccinated?” said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district. “It’s extremely exciting for us and the community because more vaccinators means more shots in arms more quickly. It’s a bonus-bonus-bonus for everybody.”
Sisson was so excited to get immunized that she made a special T-shirt for the occasion. In aqua colored letters on the cobalt blue shirt, she declared she was “Educated, Motivated, Vaccinated!” and thanked HOAF. She said it was just what she needed in her ongoing battle.
“I fought this long to stay alive,” she said. “I’m not gonna let some stupid little virus take me out.”
GOING THROUGH TIERS
Even though more sites are becoming available, the COVID-19 vaccine is still restricted to those eligible in the current phase of Tier 1b. That includes people age 65 and older; those age 16 to 64 with various underlying conditions; and certain essential workers.
At least six pharmacies and grocery stores have locations in the Fredericksburg area where people can get vaccinated, and all shots are given by appointments only. No walk-ins are accepted. Doctors’ offices limit the vaccines to their patients.
Early last week, some local health districts moved into the next phase, Tier 1c, which is the last step before the vaccine becomes available to the general public. State health officials said they’ll meet President Joe Biden’s goal of having all adults who want to be vaccinated eligible by May 1—and Virginia may even reach the benchmark a few weeks earlier, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator.
The local health district and the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, aren’t ready to move to the next phase, but are still working to vaccinate the many sub-groups in Tier 1b.
Officials in both health districts say they’ve made significant progress with getting older people vaccinated as half their weekly doses go to those age 65 and older. Initially, it took a month or more to get an appointment, but currently, older residents who sign up are able to get a slot within about two weeks, Chamberlin said.
In the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, officials also are vaccinating older people and focusing their outreach on those with pre-existing conditions, essential workers and people in underserved communities, said April Achter, the district’s population health coordinator.
Both districts continue to see registrations from health care workers, who wanted to wait a while before getting vaccinated. Because health care workers and people who are caregivers to disabled children, older parents or cancer patients like Donneta Sisson are in Tier 1a, they’re given slots as quickly as possible, Chamberlin said.
The local health district expects almost 7,000 vaccine doses this week; the Rappahannock-Rapidan district, more than 5,100 doses. Their allotments are separate from the 127,000 doses doled out to more than 300 pharmacies statewide, who get their vaccines through a partnership between the federal government and the drugstores.
To date, almost one of four adults in Virginia has gotten at least one dose of vaccine, and one of five adults is fully immunized against COVID-19, according to the state health department.
SNAGGING A SLOT
As much as vaccine availability has improved since January, Chamberlin said “there’s still some problem with people thinking they can walk in somewhere and get vaccinated. We’re still not there.”
All shots are given by appointments only, and scoring a slot is still not as simple as ordering from Amazon.
There are more than 300 pharmacy locations in the state providing vaccines to those eligible in Tier 1b. An online tool called VaccineFinder.org lists where shots might be available.
A search of pharmacies within 25 miles of downtown Fredericksburg shows 23 providers, and as of Friday, all but six were out of stock of vaccines. Some that indicated they had a supply at local drugstores only had appointments in southwestern Virginia.
Some mega-stores required people to sign into accounts before checking for vaccines, and others said they checked IDs, at vaccination time, to verify a person’s age.
In addition, some of the pharmacies are working off the lists of pre-registered people provided by the state health department, and others are using their own systems.
Local health officials encourage all those who are interested in getting vaccinated to register with the state whether or not it’s their turn to be vaccinated. Almost 50,000 people in the Rappahannock Area Health District were signed up, as of Friday, and all but 400 of them were in Tiers 1a and 1b, Chamberlin said.
People can register online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or through the state’s call center, open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 877/829-4682.
