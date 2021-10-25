 Skip to main content
Candidate bio: Lisa Phelps
Candidate bio: Lisa Phelps

Lisa Phelps

Family: Husband, Scott Phelps, U.S. Navy veteran. Two teenage children.

Background: Public servant to Spotsylvania County citizens and children for the past 11 years. Currently School Board representative for the Lee Hill District. Member of the Spotsylvania County Public Schools Calendar Committee and Career Tech Center Advisory Committee. Member of the Department of Social Services Commission. Serves on the Spotsylvania County Transportation Committee, emphasizing representation of SCPS. Previously served on the Parent Advisory Team to the superintendent of SCPS, SCPS Budget Committee, SCPS Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC), Parent Teacher Organizations and the Citizen Budget Review Committee for Spotsylvania County.

Top three campaign issues:

Continue to move forward with initiatives that keep students at school and provide a safe learning environment through strengthening safety processes and mitigation efforts.

Create an environment for parents and staff that includes transparency in all aspects of School Board operations.

Ensure that we retain the best teachers, bus drivers and staff in our public schools by working together on a budget that supports retaining talent.

Campaign website: phelps4schools.com

