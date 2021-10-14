Candidate profile: Darrell English

Name: Darrell English

Birthplace: Stafford

Date of birth: June 20, 1962

Family: Married, two children.

Background: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for over 40 years; retired in 2017, but returned in 2018 to serve in the county court system. Also works part-time at Covenant Funeral Home. Member of county Planning Commission, life member of Stafford Rescue Squad and member of Mount Ararat Baptist Church. Served on the Law Enforcement Torch Run board of directors and am currently serving on Area 11 Special Olympics’ board of directors. Graduate of Stafford High School.

Top three campaign issues:

Public Safety: I’ve been with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office for over 40 years, so public safety is an issue deeply important to me. As our county continues to grow, the Board of Supervisors must work with Sheriff [David] Decatur to increase funding for training, equipment and salaries to ensure there is adequate staffing and resources to mitigate problems within our community.