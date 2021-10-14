Candidate profile: Darrell English

Name: Darrell English
Birthplace: Stafford
Date of birth: June 20, 1962
Family: Married, two children.
Background: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for over 40 years; retired in 2017, but returned in 2018 to serve in the county court system. Also works part-time at Covenant Funeral Home. Member of county Planning Commission, life member of Stafford Rescue Squad and member of Mount Ararat Baptist Church. Served on the Law Enforcement Torch Run board of directors and am currently serving on Area 11 Special Olympics’ board of directors. Graduate of Stafford High School.
Top three campaign issues:
Public Safety: I’ve been with the Stafford Sheriff’s Office for over 40 years, so public safety is an issue deeply important to me. As our county continues to grow, the Board of Supervisors must work with Sheriff [David] Decatur to increase funding for training, equipment and salaries to ensure there is adequate staffing and resources to mitigate problems within our community.
Managing Growth: We must manage growth in a smart and strategic way to ensure our county’s infrastructure can keep up. This means any new developments should pay for themselves, not the current residents, to avoid overcrowding our schools, roads and public services.
Education: Stafford’s children deserve a world-class education. As a graduate of Stafford County schools and father of a current high school student, I have personal experience with our public schools. The Board of Supervisors must work transparently with the School Board to ensure our funding dollars are focused on our students in the classroom, not on administrative costs. Also, we must work to retain our best teachers and ensure there are proportionate student teacher ratios in our schools.
Campaign website: darrellenglishforhartwood.com