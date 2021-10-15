Candidate profile: David F. Bush

David F. Bush
Name: David F. Bush
Birthplace: Detroit, Mich.
Age: 72
Family: Married to Mary Helen Bush and has three children and nine grandchildren with a 10th on the way. Two grandchildren attend King George schools.
Background: Retired high school principal working with a Bible translation agency, he has 28 years of experience in education working at all levels throughout the world. Has a master’s in education degree, served four years in the Air Force and four more in Army reserves; also served as a missionary in East Africa for 12 years, primarily planting churches and serving as a scripture engagement specialist. Currently a church leader in King George.
Top three campaign issues:
Academic success for all: I commit to regularly evaluate the curricula, both academically and morally, to ensure it meets the highest standards for success. All decisions about student performance should be based on a clear set of absolutes and values. I want to ensure that the needs of all students are met including those with special needs.
Full transparency: Maintain a strong relationship with the county’s Board of Supervisors by having a School Board member present at all supervisor meetings. Improve the structure and facilitation of board meetings by implementing a clear set of bylaws. Implement programs to ensure that homeschoolers are receiving adequate resources for success.
Partnering with parents: Markedly improve communication between the board, parents and community, ensuring that all proposals and decisions are transparent and the board listens to concerns. Support parents making the decision regarding the wearing of masks and other decisions related to their children’s health. Effectively steward resources and commit to delivering results and measurable value toward goals.
Campaign website: