Candidate profile: David F. Bush

David F. Bush

Name: David F. Bush

Birthplace: Detroit, Mich.

Age: 72

Family: Married to Mary Helen Bush and has three children and nine grandchildren with a 10th on the way. Two grandchildren attend King George schools.

Background: Retired high school principal working with a Bible translation agency, he has 28 years of experience in education working at all levels throughout the world. Has a master’s in education degree, served four years in the Air Force and four more in Army reserves; also served as a missionary in East Africa for 12 years, primarily planting churches and serving as a scripture engagement specialist. Currently a church leader in King George.

Top three campaign issues:

Academic success for all: I commit to regularly evaluate the curricula, both academically and morally, to ensure it meets the highest standards for success. All decisions about student performance should be based on a clear set of absolutes and values. I want to ensure that the needs of all students are met including those with special needs.