Candidate profile: Eric Butterworth

Infrastructure: Overall, the U.S. has a C- rating on infrastructure and Virginia doesn’t fare much better. The 2021 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure advises that we have 577 bridges and over 2,124 miles of highway that are in poor condition. The impact bad infrastructure has on citizens is that it costs every one of us money to repair these issues, not fix them. It’s estimated that Virginians pay $517 per person per year as a result. I am one of the residents of Spotsylvania County that has a “super commute” of 90 minutes or more, so I feel this issue as much as anyone. We need to fix our roads and bridges and encourage companies to afford their employees the opportunity to work from home, if possible. Keeping more people off the roads lessens the impact on our infrastructure, minimizes traffic, and also helps the environment.