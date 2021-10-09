Candidate profile: Kecia Evans

Kecia S. Evans
Birthplace: Long Branch, N.J.
Age: 44
Family: Married; four children; one grandchild
Background: Over 22 years in the criminal justice field. Sixteen of the years employed at a federally funded agency that represents indigent individuals charged with criminal offenses ranging from misdemeanors to felonies. Holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, a master’s in cybersecurity/digital forensics and a Master of Law in National Security Law. Secretary for the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) in Stafford County; former chair and vice-chair for the Department of Parks and Recreation; former chair Legal Redress and Criminal Justice Committee NAACP Stafford Branch; former chair of Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) Stafford School Board; former board member of Stafford Crime Solvers. Currently president Southgate HOA and member of Mount Hope Baptist Church in Spotsylvania.
Top three campaign issues:
1. Affordable health care: Health care must be affordable, adequate, and accessible to all. We need to expand more access to mental health and substance abuse treatment. We need to lower prescription cost and insurance co-pays.
2. Broadband: Rural areas need access to broadband being that we have expanded the Virginia Telecommunication initiative monetarily and passed HB 831 in 2020, which allows companies to use easements in rural areas to run lines, which eliminates the cost factor for telecom companies in Virginia allow rural areas to finally be included instead of excluded.
3. Education: We need increase teacher pay to the national average here in Virginia. We need to look at the standards of quality for teacher/classroom ratio, and we need to increase funding in special education and mental health services within our education system.
Campaign website: evansfordelegate.org
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436