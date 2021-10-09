Candidate profile: Kecia Evans

Kecia S. Evans

Birthplace: Long Branch, N.J.

Age: 44

Family: Married; four children; one grandchild

Background: Over 22 years in the criminal justice field. Sixteen of the years employed at a federally funded agency that represents indigent individuals charged with criminal offenses ranging from misdemeanors to felonies. Holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, a master’s in cybersecurity/digital forensics and a Master of Law in National Security Law. Secretary for the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) in Stafford County; former chair and vice-chair for the Department of Parks and Recreation; former chair Legal Redress and Criminal Justice Committee NAACP Stafford Branch; former chair of Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) Stafford School Board; former board member of Stafford Crime Solvers. Currently president Southgate HOA and member of Mount Hope Baptist Church in Spotsylvania.

Top three campaign issues:

1. Affordable health care: Health care must be affordable, adequate, and accessible to all. We need to expand more access to mental health and substance abuse treatment. We need to lower prescription cost and insurance co-pays.