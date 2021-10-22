Candidate profile: Larry DiBella

Larry DiBella
Name: Lawrence “Larry” Anthony DiBella III
Birthplace: Tucson, Ariz.
Date of birth: June 6, 1982
Family: Wife, Ashley DiBella, who is also a deputy; Five children, ages 2, 4, 12, 15 and 18
Background: Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputy for 14 years, full-time resource officer the past 11. In 2015, helped stop a planned shooting at Riverbend High School. Coordinator of Sheriff’s Office free youth summer camps. Got several SROs certified to drive buses to pick up kids with transportation issues. Have a huge passion for community-oriented policing and am working on a community hiring partnership for the Sheriff’s Office.
Top three campaign issues:
Competitive teacher pay: Our kids deserve the best education we can give them. To do that, we must recruit and retain the best teachers, so competitive compensation is very important to me.
More counselors and social workers: Our kids are facing a mental health crisis along with the rest of our community. National surveys suggest that nearly 9 percent of high school-aged kids have attempted suicide in the previous 12 months. For these reasons and many more, we need more counselors and social workers in our schools to find these kids before it’s too late.
Experience: We need board members who understand the needs of our students and schools firsthand. My experience in the schools for 11 years will provide that, not only for myself but the rest of the board. Our board members must be able to understand how their decisions affect the schools.
Campaign website: DiBellaforBattlefield.com