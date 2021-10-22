Candidate profile: Larry DiBella

Larry DiBella

Name: Lawrence “Larry” Anthony DiBella III

Birthplace: Tucson, Ariz.

Date of birth: June 6, 1982

Family: Wife, Ashley DiBella, who is also a deputy; Five children, ages 2, 4, 12, 15 and 18

Background: Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputy for 14 years, full-time resource officer the past 11. In 2015, helped stop a planned shooting at Riverbend High School. Coordinator of Sheriff’s Office free youth summer camps. Got several SROs certified to drive buses to pick up kids with transportation issues. Have a huge passion for community-oriented policing and am working on a community hiring partnership for the Sheriff’s Office.

Top three campaign issues:

Competitive teacher pay: Our kids deserve the best education we can give them. To do that, we must recruit and retain the best teachers, so competitive compensation is very important to me.